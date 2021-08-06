Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson to Star in Fired on Mars Animated Series For HBO Max

✖

A whole lot of animation news came out of HBO Max today! The streaming service has given the green light to a Clone High reboot and has some brand new shows in the works, including a series starring Scooby-Doo's Velma and a new show titled Fired On Mars, which is expected to star Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson.

WarnerMedia describes Fired on Mars as "an existential workplace comedy set five minutes in the future." The show is being created by Nate Sherman and Nick Vokey and it is set "on the Martian campus of a modern tech company." In addition to lending his voice to the project, Davidson is serving as an executive producer alongside Carson Mell and Dave Sirus. You can check out an image tease for the show below:

Recently, Davidson revealed that he plans to get his tattoos removed, because it takes 3-4 hours in the makeup chair to cover them up for acting projects, and it thinks "it would be easier to get them burned off."

Outside of Saturday Night Live and Fired on Mars, Davidson will soon be seen as Blackguard in James Gunn's upcoming The Suicide Squad, which is set to be released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6, 2021. During the press tour for Universal's The King of Staten Island earlier this year, Davidson teased his role in the film, commenting on how big his costume is and how uncomfortable it was.

"I was in a big, uncomfortable costume," Davidson told Yahoo Movies UK at the time. "I think that would be a big difference. I got to hold Glocks and stuff like that."

The Suicide Squad's cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as Tok, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role. It was also recently announced that Sylvester Stallone has a part in the upcoming movie.

Fired on Mars does not yet have a release date.