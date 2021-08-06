The Suicide Squad and SNL Star Pete Davidson Is Removing All of His Tattoos

✖

Saturday Night Live and The Suicide Squad star Pete Davidson is well known for his talent as an actor, comedian, writer, and producer but he's also well-known for his extensive tattoos but those tattoos may soon be a thing of the past. During a virtual Q&A for his film The King of Staten Island, Davidson revealed that he's having his tattoos removed and not just a few, but apparently all of them and that he's already gone through the removal process on one of his hands.

Film critic Mike McGranaghan, who attended the event, shared the update on Twitter earlier this month (via Yahoo!) and McGranaghan even confirmed that it was in fact real and that Davidson had showed the completed hand to prove it. According to the post, Davidson told those in attendance that it takes 3-4 hours in the makeup chair to cover the tattoos, which is what is prompting him to make this change noting, "it would be easier to get them burned off."

Just attended a virtual Q&A with the Judd Apatow and the cast of THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND. And here's a scoop: Pete Davidson is in the process of getting all his tattoos removed! pic.twitter.com/LMejpRdn6x — Mike McGranaghan (@AisleSeat) December 7, 2020

Davidson has a number of notable tattoos. The actor's skin carries art inspired by relationships, political figures, television, film, and more. He also has a deeply personal tattoo, one that honors his father, firefighter and first-responder Scott Matthew Davidson who died responding to the September 11 terrorist attacks. It is unclear if he will leave that tattoo or have it removed as well. Davidson has also previously spoken about how tattoos have been a part of his coping plan with his mental health struggles, having told Charlemagne tha God he started getting ink on his chest to cover scars from previous self-harm.

Outside of Saturday Night Live, Davidson will next be seen Blackguard in James Gunn's upcoming The Suicide Squad which is set to be released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6, 2021. During the press tour for Universal's The King of Staten Island earlier this year, Davidson teased his role in the film, commenting on how big his costume is and how uncomfortable it was.

"I was in a big, uncomfortable costume," Davidson told Yahoo Movies UK at the time. "I think that would be a big difference. I got to hold Glocks and stuff like that."

