Saturday Night Live Skewers Super Bowl With Opening Segment

Saturday Night Live opened things up this week with a Super Bowl parody. The show decided to take aim at CBS’s popular The NFL Today setup this week as the network has hosting duties for the biggest game of the year. James Brown, Boomer Esiason, Phil Simms, Nate Burleson and Coach Bill Cowher all get the strange joking treatment. Kenan couldn’t contain his amusement when Aidy Bryant had to pull double duty as both Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians. Things are off to a rolling start on the program with Phoebe Bridgers aboard as a musical guest. All of the cast members present seemed to get a giant kick out of the large pre-game show setup. Those kinds of desk sets allow multiple members of the ensemble to get in on the jokes. So, hopefully, the show can keep up this energy.

These Super Bowl ads really make you think. pic.twitter.com/GRNuWWjPR1 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 7, 2021

CBS describes the Kick-Off show they’re putting on tomorrow:

CBS Sports will explore the past and present of the NFL during THE SUPER BOWL TODAY (2:00-6:00 PM, ET) on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7 with a four-hour celebration of Super Bowl LV. The Super Bowl pregame show will include features which examine Kenny Washington’s re-integration of the NFL in the 1940s, relive Whitney Houston’s memorable National Anthem, look at the ascension of Black quarterbacks in the modern NFL and celebrate women trailblazers in the NFL, as well as honor COVID-19 frontline and essential workers who have helped the nation this past year.

The SUPER BOWL ON CBS KICK-OFF SHOW at 6:00 PM, ET rounds out the Network’s lead-up to kick-off featuring pregame musical performances, the singing of the National Anthem by Grammy Award-nominated artists Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan; and America the Beautiful by Grammy Award-winning artist H.E.R., the coin toss and team introductions. A special tribute to frontline workers in the battle against COVID-19 will include an original poem recited by Poet Amanda Gorman in tribute to the honorary captains Educator Trimaine Davis, Nurse Manager Suzie Dorner and Veteran James Martin taking part in the game’s coin toss.

