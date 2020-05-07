Scandal Leaving Netflix and Heading to Hulu

✖

Little by little, as new streaming services launch and old streaming deals expire, Netflix is losing its handle on some of its most binge-worthy TV. Friends is gone and ready for HBO Max, The Office is heading to Peacock very soon, and now the hit ABC series Scandal is joining the exodus. Late last month, it was revealed that Scandal would be leaving Netflix on May 18th. Now we know the reason for the departure. Beginning on May 20th, all seven season of Scandal will be streaming on Hulu.

News of Scandal's new home at Hulu broke on Thursday, confirmed by tweets from the cast of the political thriller series, as well as the streaming service itself. Scandal star Kerry Washington was one of the first to make the announcement to fans online. She shared the news on Twitter along with one of her favorite scenes from the show.

"#Gladiators Scandal is heading to Hulu on 5/20," Washington wrote. "To celebrate, a #TGIT #TBT! I loooooved all the gorgeous state dinner scenes. It was always so fun to get glammed up & spend hours on set partying our way through scenes."

🚨#Gladiators Scandal is heading to @Hulu on 5/20!🚨

To celebrate, a #TGIT #TBT! I loooooved all the gorgeous state dinner scenes. It was always so fun to get glammed up & spend hours on set partying our way through scenes! #ScandalFam @BellamyYoung you’re up! Favorite scene? pic.twitter.com/uIKXfYCJux — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) May 7, 2020

Scandal was created by legendary TV producer Shonda Rhimes, the mind behind Grey's Anatomy, How to Get Away With Murder, and Station 19. Scandal may be leaving Netflix, but Rhimes has an overall deal with the streaming service to produce brand new original projects.

Washington, on the other hand, has her own hit over on Hulu, the new home of Scandal. She stars in the series Little Fires Everywhere opposite Reese Witherspoon, based on the bestselling book by Celeste Ng. Both women also executive produce the the series.

Scandal kicked off its seven-season run on ABC back in 2012 and aired a total of 124 episodes. The series wrapped up with its final episode on April 19, 2018.

