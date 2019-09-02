Exclusive Scooby-Doo Funko Pop and Scooby Snacks Sack Launch Tonight

September is Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month, and BoxLunch has teamed up with Funko and Bioworld to release two limited edition items in support of the charity. If you’re a Scooby-Doo fan, your opportunity to help out and get some fun stuff in the process is happening tonight. Here’s what you need to know…

Tonight, September 2nd, at approximately 11:30 pm EST (8:30pm PST) BoxLunch will launch an exclusive purple flocked Scooby-Doo Funko Pop figure right here or here. BoxLunch will donate 10 meals to Feeding America with each purchase. At the same time, Bioworld’s Scooby Snacks lunch sack will go live with 100% of the proceeds going to Feeding America. You can look for that to drop here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, the Scooby-Doo, Where are You! The Complete Series 50th Anniversary Mystery Mansion Blu-ray box set is dropping tomorrow, September 3rd! At the time of writing, you can grab one for $79.05 (12% off) via Amazon and via Walmart for the same price. The set includes all 41 episodes on Blu-ray and digital, along with an exclusive Scooby-Doo Funko keychain, a mini Scooby-Doo encyclopedia, and brand new bonus content. The set is limited to only 50,000 units, so grab one while you can because when it’s gone, it’s gone. An official breakdown of the bonus content is available below.

My Life with Scooby – Frank Welker’s Animated Journey (Featurette): Frank Welker is the only voice actor to work on Scooby-Doo in its many incarnations, since the very first series debuted in 1969. Welker has been the voice of Freddy since the beginning and has provided the voice of Scooby-Doo since 2002. My Life with Scooby is a personal look at the seminal voice actor’s five-decade body of work on Scooby-Doo, complete with personal stories and fun memories from the recording booth.

A Scooby-Doo for Everyone (Featurette): The iconic look and feel of the original Scooby-Doo cartoon is a beloved classic. and within 50 years of animated adventures, WB Animation has created a host of different versions of the series for each new generation. From the kid-friendly approach of A Pup Named Scooby-Doo to the envisioned look of Be Cool Scooby-Doo, WB Animation has consistently reimagined the characters in fun and exciting ways over five decades. Interviews with the animators behind the many different Scooby-Doo versions, reveal the compelling creative process.

50 Years of Scooby Snacks (Featurette): A narrated history of the cultural impact of everyone’s favorite mystery-solving gang over the last 50 years. This fun-filled featurette is brought to life by interviews with creatives and cultural historians, plus clips from the TV series, films, toys lines, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi Scooby-Doo ride, and upcoming animated feature.Scoob.

Scooby-Doo and the Lost City of Gold Trailer: A sneak peak of the all-new Scooby-Doo! Live stage production.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.