Disney Star Sebastian Athie Dies at 24

Over the recent Fourth of July weekend, Disney star Sebastian Athie tragically died at the young age of 24. The actor was one of the main stars of Disney Channel Latin America's breakout series O11CE (Once), where he appeared as Lorenzo Guevara in all 180 episodes of the series. Athie lost his life on July 4th and the news was soon confirmed by Disney Channel Latin America when the network's account shared a post in honor of the late actor.

"Rest in peace, Sebas. Your art and your smile stay forever," Disney Channel Latin American wrote in a post on Instagram (translated via Google). "With much pain, we regret the departure of Sebastián Athié whom we will always remember for his great talent, companionship, professionalism and, above all, enormous heart. We accompany his family, colleagues, friends and fans in his farewell."

At this time, details surrounding Athie's death have not been revealed. In addition to his role on Once, Athie also appeared on the series La Rosa de Guadalupe.

Daniel Patiño, who also stars in Once alongside Athie, took to Instagram to share his memories with the actor. Along with several photos and videos, he shared the following words:

"Noble souls do not die and your light will be eternal, passion, discipline and love, so I will remember you, my roomie, my friend, my brother, God have your holy glory," Patiño wrote. "I owe you a lot, I will miss you."

