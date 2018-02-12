‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ Season 2 Trailer Released

This spring, Netflix is getting much, much worse.

No matter what Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris) has to say, the marketing for the second season of Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events is completely on-brand.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official teaser trailer for Netflix’s dark family comedy begins with Lemony Snicket himself, played by Patrick Warburton, giving viewers the same “Look Away” speech that he’s been using since Season 1. Suddenly, the TV he’s appearing on is turned off by Harris’ Olaf, who explains that the show will be doing things differently this season.

Of course, in Olaf’s mind, all he’s talking about is making things even more unbearable for the children under his care.

While the trailer didn’t offer many details about Season 2, it did reveal a couple of new characters that fans had been looking forward to. Veep and Arrested Development star Tony Hale debuted with a pencil-thin mustache being dragged away by something off-camer.

Not long after that, Firefly‘s Nathan Fillion makes his first appearance as Jacques, the younger brother of Warburton’s Lemony Snicket, who is pictured below.

A Series of Unfortunate Events has been planned to run for three seasons, telling all of the stories from Lemony Snicket’s entire series of books. There are 13 novels in total, and they tell the story of three orphaned siblings who get sent to live with the villainous, and often ridiculous Count Olaf.

The entire season season of Unfortunate Events will be released on Netflix on March 30. The first season is currently streaming. You can watch the new trailer in the video above.