Seth Green's Bored Ape NFT Animated Series in Jeopardy After Scammer Steals and Sells His NFT

Seth Green's Bored Ape NFT is gone and that means his new show is on hold because of the rights situation. The Robot Chicken creator's art got acquired through a phishing scam according to BuzzFeed News. Basically, someone got a hold of the receipt for the NFT and now, Green and his team do not own the rights to the character. The show was supposed to be called White Horse Tavern. His prized possession was supposed to be the protagonist but that's all up in smoke right now. Fred Simian now sits in limbo as people debate what will happen next. (Note: More information about the negative ecologic impact of cryptocurrencies and NFTs is included at the bottom of this article.)

"I bought that ape in July 2021, and have spent the last several months developing and exploiting the IP to make it into the star of this show," Green told Gary Vaynerchuk. "Then days before — his name is Fred by the way — days before he's set to make his world debut, he's literally kidnapped."

Looking forward to precedent setting debates on IP ownership & exploitation, having spent 18 years studying copyright & the industry laws. I’d ather meet @DarkWing84 to make a deal, vs in court. We can prove the promise of ape community https://t.co/U1GpYK2X7d — Seth Green (@SethGreen) May 24, 2022

Things aren't so bad for Green though, at least there's a ton of Star Wars content coming down the pipe to keep him occupied. He told Entertainment Weekly that fans of the series should really consider themselves lucky right now.

"People who've never watched Star Wars watched The Mandalorian and were like, 'What do you know about the Darksaber?' And I was like, 'Well, let me tell you about a great series called The Clone Wars,'" Green said. "So it's been a thrill to see all these characters come to live-action. And I'm so excited for stuff like the Ahsoka series and the Obi-Wan series, and the other. Come on, we're winning so hardcore, I can't even take it. I used to get my ass kicked with my own Star Wars metal lunchbox. My kids are never going to have to fight because they're wearing a Jedi robe to school. That feels like a kind of victory."

He continued, "I love that Star Wars is getting this treatment in television, and I love that it's being given this level of quality, this level of cinema. And also, it's so exciting to watch The Mandalorian inspire all of this investigation into other places."

(Note: Many critics point to the ecologic toll of NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and other such technologies as having a disastrous effect on the planet and exacerbating climate problems. You can read more about that here)

