She-Hulk Director Plays Coy on if Charlie Cox Is Playing a Daredevil Variant

Marvel Studios officially wrapped up their first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law earlier this month and it was definitely a lot going on in the finale. Charlie Cox made his second appearance as Daredevil after returning in full for the eighth episode of the series. Some fans were wondering if it was the same Matt Murdock / Daredevil we know and love or if he was a variant of the character. We haven't really gotten an official answer yet, but with certain musical cues it would seem that he might not be a variant of Daredevil. Cox recently revealed that the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again would be a reboot of the character, so it's completely up in the air if he's a variant or not. Now, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law director Kat Coiro is speaking out on the subject. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the director stayed quiet on if Cox was playing the same version of the character from the original series.

"(Laughs.) I will neither confirm nor deny," Coiro told the trade. "I leave that to Kevin, but I will say that my cinematographer and I paid great attention to [Daredevil's] hallway fights because they're such an iconic part of the Daredevil that everybody loves. However it plays out in the long run, we had to honor where the character is coming from. It's funny, there's so much talk about the color of the suit, and to me, that's the genius of introducing a character like the tailor [Griffin Matthews' Luke Jacobson] because then you see that this is a human being who has to order his super suit. So there can be many variations of that suit, and while the ketchup and mustard pays respects to the comics, there could be other suits moving forward because now we've got a tailor to make them."

Daredevil looks very different from his look in the Netflix series, with the character donning a red and yellow suit as opposed to his red suit from the original series. It appears that the character's look in the series wasn't up to the executive producers of the series, but Marvel themselves. During a recent interview with, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Head Writer Jessica Gao revealed that Marvel Studios chose Daredevil's look for the series.

"Usually how they do it is they kind of let us propose what we want to do rather than give us guidelines," Gao revealed. "When they first told us that [Daredevil] was a possibility we just couldn't believe it. And as we were coming up with story and what we wanted him to do, the fact that they kept not saying no was shocking to us. The one thing that I didn't have control of was the suit. They knew exactly what they wanted the suit to look like."

"Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth."

All episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are streaming exclusively on Disney+!

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!