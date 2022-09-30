She-Hulk: Is Abomination The Series' Secret Big Bad Villain?

Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is getting ready to wrap up an already terrific first season on Disney+ and it seems as if we still don't know who the villain of the series is. She-Hulk has been teasing that an online group called Intelligencia is out to get her with the revelation that the man she was dating actually stole her blood for them. But we were wondering who could actually be behind it all? Could it be someone right under our noses like Abomination (Tim Roth) or is it someone less likely like the Leader (Tim Blake Nelson)? We actually have a theory that thinks it could actually be Emil Blonsky, a.k.a. Abomination.

Is Abomination The Secret Big Bad if She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?

If the secret villain does indeed turn out to be Blonsky, we think he manipulated himself out of prison and used the Intellegencia online group to get his hands on the titular characters blood. The character probably wants to try to use the blood to fix his transformation to turn into a Hulk as opposed to the Abomination. This could be a cool way of turning Blonsky into the Red Hulk and adding him to the Thunderbolts roster. Blonsky could also be working with the Leader; after all, they were affected by the Hulk gene. Although none of this is confirmed and we're guessing, it does seem like an interesting way to move forward with the series.

The series is expected to reintroduce us to Daredevil in the next episode and he looks very different from his look in the Netflix series, with the character donning a red and yellow suit as opposed to his red suit from the original series. It appears that the character's look in the series wasn't up to the executive producers of the series, but Marvel themselves. During a recent interview with, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Head Writer Jessica Gao revealed that Marvel Studios chose Daredevil's look for the series.

"Usually how they do it is they kind of let us propose what we want to do rather than give us guidelines," Gao revealed. "When they first told us that [Daredevil] was a possibility we just couldn't believe it. And as we were coming up with story and what we wanted him to do, the fact that they kept not saying no was shocking to us. The one thing that I didn't have control of was the suit. They knew exactly what they wanted the suit to look like."

"Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth."

