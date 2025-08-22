10 Sci-Fi Shows to Binge While Waiting for More Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Cyberpunk has been a heavy-hitting subset of sci-fi for years, yet it’s safe to say that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners blew our expectations out of the water. This Netflix original series, which is based on the classic video game franchise, brought tons of new fans to the genre. Even those who never played the game fell in love with the high-octane story this series portrayed. Naturally, we’re all eager for more tales from the Edgerunners universe, and thankfully, Netflix will be delivering on that promise. It may just take a while. So, while we wait, why not add these sci-fi shows to your watch list?

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was visually striking and emotionally compelling. It told a story that immediately captured our hearts and minds, and it hasn’t let go. Thankfully, sci-fi has been producing a ton of great content for years, so there are a lot of other series to help keep us occupied. Admittedly, not all of the series listed below will play around with cyberpunk themes, but we don’t want to risk getting burned out on that aesthetic before the new series gets released.

1) Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex

Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex is an unforgettable anime, so viewers should probably consider watching it for that reason alone. Set in the year 2030, the series follows a law enforcement group known as Public Security Section 9, with Major Motoko Kusanagi at the helm. They’re responsible for investigating cybercrime and terrorism, and we can all imagine how that is far easier said than done.

Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex ran for a total of 52 episodes, but it also inspired a few films and reboots (including one live-action movie). That should help make it clear how much fans loved this content. It is based on Masamune Shirow’s manga (Ghost in the Shell) and was directed by Kenji Kamiyama.

Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex is available to stream on Tubi, Hulu, and Sling TV.

2) Love, Death & Robots

Love, Death & Robots is a groundbreaking Netflix original series, and it’s perfect for sci-fi fans of all experience levels. It’s an animated anthology, with each episode covering a different subject or plot. There’s just one catch: each episode must revolve around one of three central themes: love, death, or robots. As such, viewers can (and will) experience all sorts of genre-defying arcs, as different creative teams incorporate comedy, horror, sci-fi, or fantasy into the mix.

Love, Death & Robots was created by Tim Miller, and it has opened the doors for many creative teams to step in and tell their story (not to mention show off their art). While most of the arcs aren’t connected, three robots frequently appear throughout.

Love, Death & Robots is available to stream on Netflix.

3) Altered Carbon

If you’re looking for a live-action cyberpunk adventure, there’s always Altered Carbon. This series is based on Richard K. Morgan’s novel of the same name. It’s about a world in which people can transfer their consciousness to different bodies at will. Naturally, the whole story kicks off with a murder investigation, with Takeshi Kovacs acting as the lead investigator. This series hits hard and doesn’t shy away from technological implications, both the good and the bad.

Altered Carbon has two seasons, though there is always the chance for more, should Netflix be convinced to pick the series back up. It stars Joel Kinnaman, James Purefoy, Martha Higareda, Chris Conner, Dichen Lachman, Ato Essandoh, and many other talented actors.

Altered Carbon is available to stream on Netflix.

4) Black Mirror

Black Mirror is an anthology series that got a whole lot of ink, and sci-fi fans will argue that it deserved all that attention. Created by Charlie Brooker, the series revolves around near-future dystopian scenarios. It’s the sort of thing that may give viewers nightmares, but it’s pretty in keeping with many themes that ran central to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Since each episode covers a different scenario or technology, the odds are good that there’s something here that will thrill or chill every viewer.

Black Mirror is widely considered to be one of the best sci-fi shows of its time. It ran for seven seasons and had an expansive ensemble cast, thanks to the anthology format.

Black Mirror is available to stream on Netflix.

5) Cowboy Bebop

Cowboy Bebop is another incredibly popular anime series, and it is more of a neo-noir space Western, which sounds strange, but works beautifully for this series. The series follows a group of bounty hunters on the iconic spaceship, the Bebop. They’re a ragtag bunch of characters, with flaws and unique reasons for becoming part of the crew. Their story is one of many compelling elements that fans fell in love with, much like Edgerunners. Cowboy Bebop is a heavy-hitting and haunting series, unafraid to stare down the barrel at existential crises, loneliness, and the human condition.

Cowboy Bebop is often called one of the best anime of all time, and that’s probably not going to change anytime soon. It has been popular enough to get a film, plus a live-action adaptation.

Cowboy Bebop is available to stream on Crunchyroll, Disney+, Hulu, and Prime Video.

6) Fringe

Fringe is an eclectic sci-fi show that fans quickly fell in love with. It brings an FBI agent, a brilliant scientist, and his son together to deal with unique threats. In other words. Fringe merges procedural drama elements with heavy sci-fi and fantasy themes, creating a compelling mystery and narrative for viewers. It all begins with Agent Olivia Dunham being assigned to the Fringe Division of the FBI. It’s now her job to work with a seemingly mad scientist to predict technological breaches and other unimaginable threats to humanity.

Fringe ran for a total of five seasons, though its dedicated fan base would certainly have accepted more. It starred Anna Torv, Joshua Jackson, John Noble, Lance Reddick, Kirk Acevedo, Blair Brown, and others.

Fringe is available to rent through YouTube, Apple TV, and Prime Video.

7) Severance

Severance is one of the newer series to hit Apple TV+, and it portrays a corporate dystopia in full swing. It’s a sci-fi thriller following a company known as Lumon Industries. They’ve created an “innovative” new surgery that allows their employees to be split into two distinct selves, their working selves (“Innies”) and their out-of-work selves (“Outies”). The story revolves around four employees, Mark, Dylan, Helly, and Irving, who are coming up against the walls of Innie life, to drastic effect.

Severance is a truly terrifying series about corporate overreach and beyond. It’s a true sci-fi thriller that will latch onto viewers and refuse to let go. It stars Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Dichen Lachman, John Turturro, and many others.

Severance is available to stream on Apple TV+.

8) Russian Doll

This Netflix original takes core sci-fi elements such as time loops and throws two characters into the deep end, forcing them to find a way out on their own. Naturally, it adds a little bit of humor in the process, creating something that has an overall unique feel. Think Groundhog Day, but with perpetually frustrated characters and forced proximity. The story follows Nadia, a woman caught in a time loop revolving around her 36th birthday party. Each loop ends with her death, only to bring her back around for another go. She later meets another character going through the same experience, but with a different loop serving as his central point.

There are currently two seasons of Russian Doll available, as the series was met with high critical acclaim. It starred Natasha Lyonne, Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, Elizabeth Ashley, Charlie Barnett, and Chloë Sevigny.

Russian Doll is available to stream on Netflix.

9) Station Eleven

Station Eleven is an HBO Max series based on Emily St. John Mandel’s novel of the same name. Its story may hit a little close to home, as it is set in a world torn apart by a pandemic. Much of the world has fallen to a flu-like disease, and what is left of humanity is desperately trying to pick up the pieces. Years later, one group of survivors finds themselves linked to a violent cult, opening the door for unexpected twists and turns.

Station Eleven is an utterly ethereal series, and while the pandemic themes may hit hard, it is a compelling watch from start to finish. The series stars Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Matilda Lawler, David Wilmot, Nabhaan Rizwan, and many others.

Station Eleven is available to stream on HBO Max.

10) Bubblegum Crisis Tokyo 2040

Last, but not least, there’s Bubblegum Crisis Tokyo 2040. This is a cyberpunk anime from 1998, but don’t let that put you off. It’s a reboot of the original Bubblegum Crisis, and it brings a few interesting twists and surprises along for the ride. In this world, most of the manual labor is managed by robots (aka Boomers), that is, until they catastrophically malfunction. That’s something that has been happening more often, leading the Knight Sabers to start up a fresh investigation into what is happening behind the scenes.

Bubblegum Crisis Tokyo 2040 predominantly focuses on the Knight Sabers, including Priscilla S. Asagiri (Yu Asakawa/Christine Auten), Linna Yamazaki (Rio Natsuki/Kelly Manison), Sylia Stingray (Satsuki Yukino/Laura Chapman), and Nene Romanova (Hiroko Konishi/Hilary Haag).

Bubblegum Crisis Tokyo 2040 is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

What are some of your favorite sci-fi series like Cyberpunk: Edgerunners? Let us know in the comments below!