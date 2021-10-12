Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart Team Up in Trailer for Halloween Baking Competition on Peacock

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart continue their friendship and fruitful creative partnership this Halloween season with a brand new baking special on Peacock. The streaming service is partnering with Buzzfeed‘s Tasty for Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween, which will be released on Peacock on October 21st. The special sees some of the best baking teams in the country come up with not just delicious treats, but entire walk-in exhibits made with edible ingredients. This is certainly the biggest holiday baking show out there, so it’s no surprise that big names like Snoop and Martha are behind it.

On Monday, Peacock released the first trailer for Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween. The first footage from the special shows Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart introducing the competitors to their assignment, and going all out with some interesting Halloween costumes. You can check it out in the video below!

Snoop and Stewart and joined in the competition by Tasty food content creator Alvin Zhou, who will use his knowledge and experience to serve as a judge alongside the two hosts.

“In Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween teams of three bakers, called ‘Scare Squads,’ are tasked with baking and building a full-sensory 12×12 Halloween world that people can literally explore. The catch? Their worlds must be inspired by the concept of fear. Imagine larger-than-life-sized chocolate spiders or cotton candy cobwebs,” reads the official press release from Peacock. “Tasty food content creator, Alvin Zhou will use his cooking and baking knowledge to judge each baker’s creation alongside Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart.

“Trios of the country’s most talented and award-winning bakers compete to build an immersive, edible spectacle that celebrates the colorful creativity of Halloween. After the clock runs out, the judges crown the team that builds the tastiest confectionary world, and the competition ends in a fantastical Halloween party.

“Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween is produced by BuzzFeed Studios, Magical Elves, and Snoopadelic Films. Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Hillary Olsen, Patrick J. Doody, and Gaylen Gawlowski serve as executive producers for Magical Elves. Richard Alan Reid and Charlotte Simms serve as executive producers for BuzzFeed. Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart also serve as executive producers.”

Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween arrives on Peacock on October 21st. If you haven’t signed up for Peacock yet, you can try it out here.