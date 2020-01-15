Snowpiercer TV Series Gets Official Poster

Despite the series seeing a number of delays, fans will be excited to learn that Snowpiercer will finally be coming to TNT, with the announcement that the series will premiere on May 31st also coming with the debut of an official poster. The adaptation has seen starts and stops over the years, in addition to the series changing networks and creative leadership at various points in time, but this poster is just the latest reveal of the project finally being made available to fans. Check out the new poster for the series below and tune in to the series premiere on TNT on May 31st.

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation.

The series stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Jaylin Fletcher.

While the various delays for the series were disappointing, the execs responsible for the series claim this will ensure the best storyline possible for audiences.

“We’ve had the unique opportunity to more thoroughly test and explore where this show will best perform,” Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS, and truTV shared in a statement when the program moved to TNT. “While we are still adding dramas to TBS (such as Obliterated), after further research and consideration we’ve decided to keep Snowpiercer on TNT. Now that we’ve seen this incredible post-apocalyptic sci-fi series in its entirety, and better understand the audience this show will appeal to, we’re confident it will perform strongest on TNT.”

The series is an adaptation of the graphic novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob, which was previously adapted into a film by Bong Joon Ho.

“I’m a personal fan of Bong Joon Ho’s epic film and jumped at the chance to honor his original vision, yet expand upon the world and characters with a diverse, award-winning cast,” Sarah Aubrey, Executive VP of Original Programming at TNT, said confessed back when the project was initially earned a series order. “Science fiction is the perfect genre to examine issues of race, class, gender and natural resources with thought-provoking and exciting storytelling. Snowpiercer will explore those relevant issues while embarking on a wild, action-filled ride.”

Check out Snowpiercer when it debuts on May 31st.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below!