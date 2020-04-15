Solar Opposites: Hulu Releases Trailer for New Animated Series From Rick and Morty Co-Creator

May is going to be a great month for fans of animation. Not only is Rick and Morty finally returning from its winter hiatus with a batch of brand new episodes, but the show’s co-creator and star, Justin Roiland, is debuting a brand new project on Hulu. Solar Opposites, which Roiland created alongside former Rick and Morty writer Mike McMahan, is another venture into the wild world of animated sci-fi. Ahead of its premiere on May 8th, Hulu has released the first full-length trailer for Solar Opposites, showing fans what’s in store. Watch the trailer in the video above!

Solar Opposites tells the story of four aliens who manage to escape their home world just as it’s being destroyed, only to crash land in the American suburbs. Two members of the group hate what they find on our planet, while the other two love their new home. The series stars Roiland, Sean Giambroni, Thomas Middleditch, and Mary Mack.

In addition to the show’s four main cast members, Solar Opposites will feature an all-star lineup of additional voices throughout its first installment. The Season 1 guest stars include Alan Tudyk, Alfred Molina, Amanda Leighton, Andrew Matarazzo, Andy Daly, Calum Worthy, Chris Cox, Christina Hendricks, Echo Kellum, Eric Bauza, Gary Anthony Williams, Gideon Adlon, Jacob Vargus, Jason Mantzoukas, Jeannie Elias, Jesse Mendel, Jon Barinholtz, Karan Brar, Kari Wahlgren, Ken Marino, Liam Cunningham, Maurice LaMarche, Miguel Sandoval, Nat Faxon, Natalie Morales, Neil Flynn, Phil LaMarr, Rainn Wilson, Rob Schrab, Ryan Ridley, Sagan McMahan, Thomas Barbusca, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Kenny, Vargus Mason, and Wendi McLendon-Covey.

You can check out the official synopsis for Solar Opposites below.

“Co-created by Justin Roiland (co-creator of Ricky and Morty) and Mike McMahan (former head writer of Rick and Morty), Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who have escaped their exploding home world, only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambroni) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty, while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food, and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.”

The first season of Solar Opposites arrives on Hulu on May 8th.