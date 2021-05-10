Solos Trailer Starring Anthony Mackie, Anne Hathaway and More Released by Amazon

"We all feel alone in different ways. In feeling alone, we are somehow all together." Amazon reveals the trailer for its star-studded anthology limited series Solos ahead of its May 21 premiere on Prime Video. The seven-episode series from creator David Weil (Amazon original series Hunters) "explores the strange, beautiful, heartbreaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human," per the official description. In these character-driven stories, each character "will set off on a thrilling adventure in an uncertain future and they'll come to reckon that even during our most isolated moments, we are all connected through the human experience."

Solos stars Anne Hathaway (The Dark Knight Rises) as Leah, Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Tom, Helen Mirren (Fast & Furious 9) as Peg, Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black) as Sasha, Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians) as Jenny, Nicole Beharie (Sleepy Hollow) as Nera, Dan Stevens (Legion) as Otto, and Morgan Freeman (The Dark Knight) as Stuart.

"This was a return to his roots. This was an opportunity for him to do something, as he says, 'incredibly challenging,'" the series creator told Entertainment Weekly about the Mackie-starring "Tom" episode scripted by Weil. "It's just him on camera for 30 minutes straight. It's a play. I think each of these are plays. They're filmed theater, so to speak. So Anthony was really excited about that."

On "Leah," where Hathaway plays a scientist who discovers time travel in the episode directed by Zach Braff (Garden State, Scrubs), Weil shared how "watching him and Annie work together, it was like Mike Nichols and Elaine May. They just complemented each other in such a brilliant way, and I think it created something so soulful on screen."

"Stuart," the only episode of Solos featuring two actors, teams Stevens as a man with "shadowy motives" who encounters Freeman's Stuart.

"We believe Morgan Freeman's character has Alzheimer's, and my grandmother had Alzheimer's, and so there was a wish-fulfillment in this piece because I always wished 'What if just one day she woke up and remembered everything?' How beautiful that would be," Weil told EW. The core of the episode "really is about someone who reclaims their memories and reanimates in that way, and what that would be like. So that was really moving and exciting for me to see."

Solos premieres on Amazon on Friday, May 21.