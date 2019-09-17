Sophie Turner’s First TV Role After Game of Thrones Revealed

After bringing Sansa Stark to life for over a decade of Game of Thrones, Sophie Turner is already headed back to TV. On Monday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Turner, who also starred in X-Men: Dark Phoenix and Josie, has landed a starring role in Survive, an upcoming short-form series on the Quibi streaming service. The show will also star BlacKkKlansman and Straight Outta Compton‘s Corey Hawkins, and is based on Alex Morel’s novel of the same name.

Survive will center on Jane (Turner) and Paul (Hawkins), the only two survivors of a plane crash. After pulling themselves out of the wreckage, they embark on a harrowing journey out of the wilderness, battling brutal conditions and personal traumas.

“I couldn’t be more honored to portray the role of Jane in Survive for Quibi,” Turner said in a statement. “She’s a complex character fighting against the odds to not only save her life, but to also find her own source of strength and courage. I only hope this can impact anyone struggling with self-worth to understand they are braver than they know and to seek the support they need.”

Survive will hail from EMH Consulting Group and Gunpowder & Sky, and be executive produced by Van Toffler, Floris Bauer, and Barry Barclay. The series will be written by Richard Abate and Jeremy Ungar, with directing from Blindspot alum Mark Pellington.

“After reading the script, it was clear that we’d need to find the right artist to take on the lead role in Survive, and we couldn’t be happier than to have Sophie starring, who brings a high caliber of talent to the table,” Toffler revealed. “I’m also thrilled to be making a movie with Mark Pellington, who had the office next to me at MTV in the ’80s and has grown to be an exceptional director.”

“We are fortunate to be producing a project that will positively impact a generation who have struggled with self-worth, identity, and finding their sense of purpose.” Cary Granat, the CEO of EMH Consulting, said in a statement. “We have an incredible script, visionary director, a dream cast, and an innovative partner in Quibi to help us reach millions of people in a groundbreaking way. Ed Jones and I are thrilled to be part of this journey.”

The series joins an array of unique content headed to Quibi, including a live-action adaptation of the manga Tomie and a Stephen Spielberg series that can only be viewed at night.

