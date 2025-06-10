South Park Fans Petition to Save Banned Episodes From New Streaming Home

South Park is going to be heading to a new streaming home with Paramount+ later this Summer, and fans are petitioning the streaming service to keep from banning a lot more episodes than fans ever expected. South Park will be officially moving over to Paramount+ after its streaming licensing deal with HBO Max ends on June 30th, so fans will be able to stream the franchise all in one place (specials and all) for the first time in quite a long time. But there seems to be a snag in the transition as one report also claims that the streamer will be banning a lot of episodes.

It was previously reported that when South Park comes to Paramount+, the streaming service will be removing nearly 20 episodes of the classic animated series as those episodes are not available in international versions of the streaming platform. While Paramount+ themselves have yet to confirm or deny the matter, fans on South Park’s Reddit page (as spotted by Cracked) have launched a new petition in the hopes of keeping the series’ new streaming service from removing the episodes.

South Park Fans Petition to Save Banned Episodes

In the initial report touting the move to Paramount+, South Park fans noted that there were nearly 20 episodes in all that had been banned from the streaming service in territories like the United Kingdom. These episodes not only include the truly banned from broadcast episodes like “Super Best Friends” but also many others that really took fans by surprise due to the fact they never really seemed to be a problem before. The list broke down as such:

“Big Gay Al’s Boat Ride” Season 1, Episode 4

“Terrance And Phillip In Not Without My Anus” Season 2, Episode 1

“Pip/Great Expectations” Season 4, Episode 14

“Super Best Friends” Season 5, Episode 3

“Jared Has Aides” Season 6, Episode 2

“Simpsons Did It” Season 6, Episode 7

“Cancelled” Season 7, Episode 1

“Passion Of The Jew” Season 8, Episode 3

“You Got F’d In The A” Season 8, Episode 4

“Two Days Before the Day After Tomorrow” Season 9, Episode 8

“Trapped In The Closet” Season 9, Episode 12

“Cartoon Wars 1 & 2” Season 10, Episodes 3 and 4

“200 & 201” Season 14, Episodes 5 and 6

“Jewpacabra” Season 16, Episode 4

“Ginger Cow” Season 17, Episode 6

In this new petition seen on Change.org aimed at Paramount CEO Bob Bakish, South Park fans argue, “This decision, if left unchanged, will go down as one of the most short-sighted in streaming history. Don’t be a flip-flopper. Do the right thing. Let the art speak for itself. Release all 17 episodes.” As of the time of this publication, there are nearly 1,000 supporters who have signed thus far.

Will Paramount+ Ban These South Park Episodes?

It’s yet to be revealed as to whether or not Paramount+ will actually ban these episodes when South Park becomes available with the streaming service, but for now you can catch them streaming with HBO Max in the meantime. It’s also yet to be revealed how the newest season of the animated series will be handled as South Park Season 27 is currently scheduled to make its debut with Comedy Central on Wednesday, July 9th.

But as South Park‘s streaming future gets ready for a massive change with this one, it’s no surprise that fans are worried about whether or not it’s all going to make the jump in one piece. Especially after the series has been hit with bans in the past, and those episodes are very hard to watch unless you have the hard copy DVD or home media releases for those when they first hit shelves.

