These South Park Episodes Were Banned From TV (And You Can Only Stream One)

South Park has spent nearly thirty years in following the raunchy adventures of Stan, Kyle, Kenny and Cartman, with creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker showing no signs of stopping anytime soon. While the series is currently on a break from releasing any new material, this fact isn’t stopping the snowy Colorado town from making headlines. Thanks to just how controversial the series remains to this day, it should come as no surprise that not all of the animated series’ episodes can be streamed. Currently, there are some major episodes that still fall under the “ban” list as one of the episodes can still be caught via one specific platform.

When it comes to the episodes that are becoming more difficult to check out, they include the episodes “Bloody Mary,” “Cartoon Wars Part I,” “Cartoon Wars Part 2,” and “Super Best Friends.” While these storylines have quite a few differences from one another, there is a united thread as to why the majority of them have been stricken from the streaming record. As of the writing of this article, there has been no official word that these installments will be making a comeback so fans of these episodes might be out of luck if they want to check them out.

Bloody Mary

The fourteenth episode of South Park’s ninth season is the only episode in this list that is still available to stream, as “Bloody Mary” can currently be found on MAX. The installment itself focuses on Randy Marsh attempting to deal with his alcoholism and how Stan’s dad takes the teachings of the group in a way that sends him on quite the journey. The reasoning behind the censorship of this one is thanks to Randy stumbling across a statue of the Virgin Mary and how said statue happens to project a steady stream of blood from a certain body part. So controversial was this episode, that the Catholic League demanded that the Paramount series apologize for releasing it. Even religious organizations in New Zealand and Australia went all-in in attempting to get “Bloody Mary” removed entirely.

Cartoon Wars Part I

The third episode of South Park’s tenth season, “Cartoon Wars Part I”, is quite the controversial one thanks to focusing on a storyline with Mohammed featured. The main storyline of the first episode revolves around the boys trying to figure out how Fox’s Family Guy is made, while learning about a dark secret regarding the Griffin clan. The installment currently cannot be streamed on any platform and there are no current plans to do so.

Cartoon Wars Part II

The fourth episode of South Park’s tenth season is banned for the same reasons as its predecessor, as Cartoon Wars Part II follows down the same path as part one. The second installment cannot be found streaming and goes so far as to feature quite a few other wild takes on classic cartoon characters.

Super Best Friends

The third episode of the fifth season sees a handful of major religious figures joining forces to create a very surreal superhero team known as the Super Best Friends. Seeing the likes of Jesus, Moses, Muhammad, Buddha, Joseph Smith, Krishna, Laozi, and a hilarious knock-off of Aquaman known as “Seaman,” the installment earned its controversy and thus is currently not available to stream anywhere at the moment.

The End of South Park?

Despite the countless controversies surrounding the beloved animated series, South Park is showing no signs of ending anytime soon. In fact, earlier this year, co-creator Matt Stone shared that an end isn’t in sight and were planning for more twisted tales in the animated series, “We don’t have an end in sight and actually, and I will say, honestly, it is because it is still such an awesome sandbox. You know, we are working on a movie right now, a live-action movie, and when we get back to South Park, it is going to be like, ‘Oh, right, here we go. I cannot wait to hang out with those characters again,’ to be cheesy about it, but we love doing South Park.”

