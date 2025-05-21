South Park’s New Streaming Home Might Ban Shocking Number of Episodes

South Park is gearing up to hit a new streaming platform later this Summer, and a shocking number of classic episodes from the animated series might be banned when it makes the move. South Park will be shifting over its library of episodes to Paramount+ later this July as the deal with HBO Max will be expiring. There are still a few complications as to how this will work as it has yet to be revealed if HBO Max will be able to keep the series as part of a new non-exclusive deal, but it seems there’s an even bigger complication that could be coming down the pipeline.

One of the biggest questions South Park fans have leading to its new streaming release with Paramount+ is the potential to lose more of the episodes. While many of South Park’s episodes are controversial, there are a few that have been straight up banned from broadcast and online releases due to the nature of their content. But according to new reports from fans in the United Kingdom and other territories sparked by @ArtieReviews on X, there are actually many more episodes of the series that aren’t available for streaming with Paramount+ at the moment. And that might be the same case when it hits the United States.

More South Park Episodes to Reportedly Be Banned From Streaming

According to the reported list of potentially banned episodes, the following South Park episodes are currently claimed as being not available for streaming on Paramount+ in territories like the United Kingdom and Ireland.

“Big Gay Al’s Boat Ride” Season 1, Episode 4

“Terrance And Phillip In Not Without My Anus” Season 2, Episode 1

“Pip/Great Expectations” Season 4, Episode 14

“Super Best Friends” Season 5, Episode 3

“Jared Has Aides” Season 6, Episode 2

“Simpsons Did It” Season 6, Episode 7

“Cancelled” Season 7, Episode 1

“Passion Of The Jew” Season 8, Episode 3

“You Got F’d In The A” Season 8, Episode 4

“Two Days Before the Day After Tomorrow” Season 9, Episode 8

“Trapped In The Closet” Season 9, Episode 12

“Cartoon Wars 1 & 2” Season 10, Episodes 3 and 4

“200 & 201” Season 14, Episodes 5 and 6

“Jewpacabra” Season 16, Episode 4

“Ginger Cow” Season 17, Episode 6

There are a few known banned episodes on this list such as the “200” episode special, “Super Best Friends,” and “Cartoon Wars 1 & 2” as they have been banned from broadcast and online releases for quite a while, but much of this list is a surprise if these episodes aren’t available for streaming for Paramount+ later this Summer.

Will These South Park Episodes Be Banned?

Paramount+ has not made an official statement on the matter as of the time of this publication, so it remains to be seen whether or not these South Park episodes will be banned from their service this July. If the series also maintains its place with HBO Max, many of these episodes are currently streaming with that platform. Some of these episodes even regularly air with Comedy Central, so it’s hard to even gauge by what metric these particular episodes have been singled out.

South Park is no stranger to controversy as it tackles sensitive subjects pretty much every single episode, but there are a few on this list that might have gone too far in some areas. With that being said, even those episodes have been previously offered on streaming. So it’d be this changed to its roster with Paramount+ in the United States that would come with one of the biggest shake ups to the franchise yet.

