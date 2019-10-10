South Park Hurls F-Bomb at Chinese Government in Response to Ban

Comedy Central’s long-running animated series South Park is no stranger to controversy, and it should come as no surprise that the show is making headlines once again. Protests regarding the control of China’s government in Hong Kong have become a topic of global concern as of late, and any organization (from any part of the world) that chooses to speak out against it or in favor of the protesters has seen the country take action against them. The National Basketball Association is facing these problems simply because one owner tweeted out support for Hong Kong. Of course, South Park being South Park, the series cranked things up to 11 when addressing China.

Earlier this week, China completely banned South Park from its streaming services and social media sites. Every mention of the show, or clip containing any footage, was swiftly removed following the second episode of its 23rd season, “Band in China.” Following the actual ban by the Chinese government, South Park went even further with the criticism in its latest episode on Wednesday night, “SHOTS!!!”

The episode follows Randy’s ownership of a marijuana farm in Colorado that sells the majority of its product to the Chinese government, which everyone in town despises. At the end of the episode, which was the show’s 300th, Randy and co-owner of the farm Towlie drop a couple of F-bombs directed at China.

“F**k the Chinese government,” they shout in the episode, following Towlie’s bashing of the way the country is run. He has to explain to Randy just how terrible the government of China chooses to treat people, saying that there’s no way they can continue doing business with them.

“Like the NBA, we welcome the Chinese censors into our homes and into our hearts,” read a scathing statement from South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone earlier this week. “We too love money more than freedom and democracy. Xi doesn’t look like Winnie the Pooh at all. Tune in to our 300th episode this Wednesday at 10 p.m. Long live the great Communist Party of China. May the autumns sorghum harvest be bountiful. We good now China?”

