South Park is leaving another major streaming service, and yet another big shuffling of the deck for the long-running animated sitcom. If you didn’t already know, the unique structure of the production and licensing deals for South Park has seen the show get cut up and spread across multiple streaming platforms. However, that time is coming to an end; South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone recently closed a $1.5 billion deal, apparently including some stipulations about where and how the show will be available to stream.

As of August 5th, South Park will no longer be available to stream on HBO Max (and by extension, the HBO Max add-on for Hulu). The series will now be consolidated on Paramount+, which will serve as its exclusive streaming home. That will finally bring together the seasons of the main show, as well as the feature-length specials that have only been available on Paramount+. This move is speculated to be one of the final bits of consolidation that Paramount has to lock down to move forward with its merger deal with Skydance, which has been in the works for over a year. There were rumblings that South Park‘s fractured production, airing, and streaming deals were a major debate that had to be resolved, leading to the billion-dollar payout to have Paramount own the show completely. New episodes of South Park will still air on Comedy Central, before streaming on Paramount+ the next day.

HBO Max has been the streaming home of South Park for the past five years, with the service offering all 26 seasons of the show to viewers. More recently, Paramount+ also began offering viewers all the past seasons of South Park, along with HBO Max; however, only Paramount+ has the premiere of Season 27, which has already become one biggest premieres in the show’s history – and has attracted plenty of controversy.

Parker and Stone wasted no time at all taking big shots at the current Presidential administration and Donald Trump himself. If that wasn’t enough, the episode went full seppuku mode with a scene that featured Jesus trying to warn the people of South Park that the episode was going to incur the wrath of Paramount, and possibly get the show cancelled for good. Of course, that didn’t stop South Park from going all-in with its raucous gags – including an AI dee-fake ad featuring Trump in the nude.

Since the Season 27 premiere, South Park has taken a week-long delay, while the show’s creators recalibrate and reload their guns, ready to aim at their next cultural target. During San Diego Comic-Con 2025, Parker and Stone admitted that they were scrambling as recently as “this morning, trying to figure out what next week’s show is going to be. Right now we don’t know.” They eventually got it figured it out, though; as you can see below, the trailer for Season 27, Episode 2 already looks pretty darn wild. Cartman becoming Charlie Kirk? ‘Nuff said.

South Park Season 27 Episode 2 will be premiering with Comedy Central on Wednesday, August 6th at 10:00PM ET, and then will be exclusively streaming with Paramount+ the next day.