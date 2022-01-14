South Park Season 25 Premiere Date Confirmed

Comedy Central has announced when South Park will make its return for Season 25. Next month will see the premiere of the new season, which is slated to debut on Wednesday, February 2nd. According to Variety, Season 25 of South Park will begin with six new episodes. The last full season of the Trey Parker and Matt Stone animated series was Season 23, which aired in 2019. South Park only released two specials in September 2020 and March 2021, with those serving as a Season 24. This also doesn’t count the two Paramount+ original movies, South Park: Post Covid and South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid.

“To be halfway done with South Park is a great accomplishment — we can’t lie,” both creators said in a statement.

“For the past 25 years, multiple generations of fans have grown up enchanted by the outlandishly funny and subversive world that Matt and Trey have created with South Park,” Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios, said. “As part of our expansive new deal, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with them for many more seasons of South Park on Comedy Central and many more made-for-streaming South Park exclusive events on Paramount Plus.”

Trey Parker and Matt Stone signed a deal with ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment Studios for a whopping $900 million. The deal will keep South Park running new episodes all the way to Season 30, and included 14 South Park movies and six new seasons.

“Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years,” Parker and Stone said when the new agreement was reached. “When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, Chris (McCarthy), Nina (Diaz), Keyes (Hill-Edgar) and Tanya (Giles) were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received. We can’t wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It’s great to have partners who will always take a chance with us.”

Along with watching new episodes of the upcoming season on Comedy Central, fans can also stream them after they premiere on SouthPark.cc.com, CC.com and the Comedy Central App.