South Park Season 27 Schedule Change Is Bad for Fans (But Good for the Show)

Throughout South Park‘s run, it has traditionally debuted new episodes on a weekly basis. It’s even gained some clout for the fact that Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and crew produce episodes on an incredibly tight schedule of just one week, from writing to post-production. But Season 27 has taken a different route, with wide gaps between episodes. Its premiere, “Sermon on the ‘Mount,” debuted on July 23rd, but then fans had to wait two weeks for the second episode, “Got a Nut.” That two-week gap occurred once more between “Got a Nut” and this week’s equally excellent episode, “Sickofancy.” It has now been confirmed that at least the next two episodes will continue that bi-weekly scheduling trend.

Yes, fans will need to wait until September 3rd for Episode 4 and then until September 17th for Episode 5. But, as we’ve seen with the first three episodes, maybe South Park can make a wait worth it.

Why South Park Season 27’s Schedule Isn’t Such a Bad Thing

image courtesy of comedy central

These are such politically volatile times that it’s quite difficult for even South Park to keep up. It used to be a 24-hour news cycle, and now it’s just 24 minutes before some new satire-worthy thing happens that makes half the country jeer and half the country cheer.

This essentially means that South Park is letting all of these events sink in and see what sticks. It’s only the biggest events that are being tackled, like the administration’s takeover of D.C. in spite of already-dwindling crime rates.

The bad thing about overtly political humor is that it doesn’t always age very well. Jokes that work in the moment only dwindle in effectiveness because, in time, political events only hold less sting, and that’s for the people who remember the events at all. If South Park was sticking to a weekly schedule to please fans, it might be covering some stuff that would fall under that umbrella. What it’s covered in the past three episodes is stuff that won’t be forgotten for a long, long time, and its satirical bite is still going to be funny in a few years.

South Park die-hards want as much new content as possible and given how release dates have shifted for these past few episodes, it’s made for some tough waits, especially how these days there is nothing more sought out than satire. But if it sticks with this bi-weekly release schedule, fans will get used to it. Furthermore, they’ll get more solid content than they would with a weekly release schedule.