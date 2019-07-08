TV Shows

Spongebob Fans Keep Comparing Fat Butt Starfish To Patrick

Spongebob Squarepants is one of the most recognizable cartoons to ever hit TV. Thanks to Bikini […]

By

Spongebob Squarepants is one of the most recognizable cartoons to ever hit TV. Thanks to Bikini Bottom, a slew of fishy friends have joined pop culture’s cartoon pantheon, and Patrick Star ranks high on that list. So it is really no surprise to see what happened when a certain aquarium photo of a thicc starfish went live.

That means you should brace yourself, by the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, a user hit up Twitter to share a photo they took at the aquarium. Netizen @Babyshojuo posted a now-viral picture of a pink starfish with what appears to be a very round butt.

“Saw a thicc a— starfish at the aquarium today,” the tweet reads.

As you can see in the slides below, fans flocked to the post to share memes. It is unsurprising to see Patrick Star is the one fans chose to compare the starfish to. After all, the cartoon has given Patrick some thicc muscles in the past, and his glutes have been no excuse. Now, fans have the chance to imagine how Spongebob Squarepants would make Patrick look in real life with one of its booty-centric gags, and fans admit they’re plenty impressed with the starfish. And if anything, they are looking to get all the details on Patrick’s workout to get some rock-hard glutes of their own!

So, what do you make of this growing meme? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

We’ve Gone Too Far

Oh No

Artistic License

No Other Choice

Uh, Explain??

Graphic Design 101

Never Misses Squat Day

The Naughty Trio

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts