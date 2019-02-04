SpongeBob SquarePants “Sweet Victory” Performance

With all of the speculation surrounding the Halftime Show at Super Bowl LIII, many fans are hopeful that Nickelodeon will get a much deserved tribute for SpongeBob SquarePants.

While Maroon 5 might headline the show alongside Big Boi and Travis Scott, people are eager to see the group pay tribute to SpongeBob with an epic performance of “Sweet Victory.” But if you your memory has lapsed or the track is unfamiliar to you, you can check out the clip above to see the legendary episode in which SpongeBob, Sally, Patrick, Squidward, Mr. Krabs, and Plankton get their rock on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans have been clamoring for a performance of “Sweet Victory,” to get its due at the Super Bowl, especially after the SpongeBob creator Stephen Hillenburg passed away last year.

The fact that “Sweet Victory” is a perfect arena anthem by virtue of its origin caused fans to create petitions and campaigns in an effort to get the song recognized on the biggest stage in sports.

In the show, Squidward recruits his friends (and enemies) to help him perform at the biggest sporting event in Bikini Bottom; the Bubble Bowl. So the Super Bowl is the perfect excuse to get this crew back together for more shenanigans.

There have been hints and teases of the song’s inclusion over the last few weeks, after Maroon 5’s Super Bowl announcement video included a very brief clip of the song. The brief tease certainly ignited discussion, and in recent weeks rehearsal videos of the band’s performance seemingly confirmed the song’s inclusion in their set list.

Now we have an excuse to relive this musical moment again and again, no matter who actually takes home the Lombardi Trophy. While some sports fans will be divided, tonight we can take solace in the fact that we are brought together in our love for SpongeBob SquarePants… and in the delicious taste of Sweet Victory.