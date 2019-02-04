‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Fans Fix Super Bowl Halftime Show By Adding “Sweet Victory”

After much speculation and fan excitement, Sunday’s Super Bowl LIII included a much-demanded SpongeBob SquarePants tribute during the half-time show. Unfortunately, the tribute wasn’t what fans had hoped for but don’t worry: fans are fixing that oversight by giving Super Bowl audiences the “Sweet Victory” they were looking for.

Over on Twitter, @yeekstudios took footage from Maroon 5’s half-time performance and edited it to match up with SpongeBob’s “Sweet Victory” performance from the Season 2 episode “Band Geeks”, giving viewers the epic tribute performance that they had asked for and been denied. You can check it out above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The short video is much more in line with what fans had asked for as opposed to what they got. Last night, while SpongeBob did make an appearance it was limited. Squidward Tentacles introduced Travis Scott for his “Sicko Mode” performance through a brief clip from the show. While it was a nice touch, it was a far cry from a “Sweet Victory” performance, disappointing fans as well as Nickelodeon.

Last fall after SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg passed away, a Change.org petition that was aimed at getting a tribute to the late animator during the half-time show went viral, eventually garnering over one million signatures. The tribute the petition requested? A performance of “Sweet Victory”.

“As some of you may or may not know, Stephen Hillenburg — the creator of SpongeBob SquarePants — has passed away recently,” petition organizer Israel Colunga wrote. “As a tribute to his legacy, his contributions to a generation of children, and to truly showcase the greatness of this song, we call for Sweet Victory to be performed at the Halftime Show.”

Leading up to the last night’s performance, fans had gotten several encouraging hints that something SpongeBob-related was going to happen, including the game’s host, Mercedes-Benz Stadium tweeting a gif of SpongeBob dancing from the “Band Geeks” episode and a brief tease by Maroon 5 on social media as well. Fans were so confident that “Sweet Victory” was coming that some even made bets and going into the show the odds actually looked pretty good. Ultimately, though, the stadium’s gif ended up being prophetic: the corresponding clip from “Band Geeks” is what actually appeared during the half-time show.

What do you think about this fan-created half-time performance of “Sweet Victory”? Still upset it didn’t happen for real? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.