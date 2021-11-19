Another Netflix Hit Ends Squid Game’s Stranglehold on the Top 10

Though Netflix’s Squid Game quickly became the most popular show on the streaming service (in terms of viewers that watched, that is), the show has been dethroned as the most popular title on Netflix for the time being. According to Nielsen, which operates on a slower turn around than Netflix’s own reporting on ratings/viewership/top 10, one of Netflix’s own series dethroned Squid Game as the top TV show in the United States as the third season of You reigned supreme. Nielsen reports that You was streamed over 2.6 billion minutes in total with Squid Game in second place with over 1.6 billion minutes streamed.

It’s worth noting that these numbers from Nielsen mostly stack up with what Netflix has previously reported on their internal metrics. The streamer recently debuted a new means of reporting on how much their shows and movies are viewed rather than previous cagey statistics. Netflix’s new website that they use to announce the Top 10s and minutes streamed for them reveals that in the week of October 18 to 24 (which Nielsen’s above numbers are for) confirms You dominated Squid Game at that time, however, the South Korean hit has reclaimed the top spot. For some context, You season three premiered on October 15, meaning that the above week would be when it’s at its most popular.

To put into perspective how popular Squid Game has been for Netflix though we can look at the most recent week of numbers that they have released which was for the week of November 8 to November 14 (which is for Global viewership and not just the United States, like Nielsen). In this time frame You Season 3 was viewed 33.7 hours (Netflix delivers metrics in hours vs Nielsen’s minutes) while Squid Game leaped back up and was viewed 42.7 hours, leaping up to the top Non-English TV series on the streamer.

With numbers like this it’s not wonder that Netflix quickly went into talks with Squid Game‘s creator for a second season; they appeared to have a better idea that You would be a hit however, announcing that it would return for season four the same day that season three premiered.

“So, there’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice,” Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk previously told The AP. “But, I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen.”

The series continues to rack up tremendous ratings for the streamer with numbers that will only continue to grow.