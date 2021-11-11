Squid Game’s Season 1 Ending Was Almost Very Different

TV fans around the world are clamoring for another season of Squid Game on Netflix, in large part due to the cliffhanger ending that set up the inevitable Season 2. After escaping the game and learning the true identity of its founder, Gi-hun found out about another edition of the deadly experience, and he opted to turn back and do something rather than get on a plane to go see his family. The ending perfectly sets up a second installment of the series, but there was a version of that final scene that looked a lot different.

According to Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, the writing team went back and forth about whether or not Gi-hun should get on the plane or turn around.

“We actually wrestled between two different scenarios for the ending,” Hwang told EW in an interview. “There was one, the other alternate ending, where Gi-hun would get on the plane and leave. And then there was of course the one where he would turn back and walk towards the camera. We constantly asked ourselves, is it really right for Gi-hun to make the decision to leave and go see his family, to pursue his own happiness? Is that the right way for us to really propose the question or the message that we wanted to convey through the series?”

Ultimately, the version where Gi-hun got on the plane would have been a “happier” ending for the character, but it could’ve made Season 2 a lot more difficult. The character walking away also spoke more directly to the message of the entire series, at least in the eyes of its creator.

“We came to the conclusion that the question that we wanted to propose cannot be done if he left on the plane,” Hwang explained. “The question that we want to answer – why has the world come to what it is now? – can only be answered or can only be proposed if Gi-hun turned back and walked towards the camera. So that’s how we ended up with that ending in the finale.”

Netflix hasn’t said anything about Squid Game Season 2 just yet, Hwang has confirmed that it is in the works. Gi-hun will be back and working on uncovering more secrets about the games. Beyond that, Season 2 is just a big cloud of secrets, which makes the wait all the more exciting.