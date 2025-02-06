Netflix’s Latest Squid Game Season 3 Image Reveals What’s Next For Gi-hun

Netflix has unveiled a striking new image from Squid Game Season 3, showing protagonist Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) handcuffed to a dormitory bed within the game facility. This first look at the final season provides a dramatic indication of how the series plans to conclude its story, with its main character now entirely at the mercy of the organization he sought to destroy. The image marks a significant shift in the power dynamic of Netflix’s most successful series, suggesting the games’ administrators have developed a new strategy for handling their most persistent adversary. As series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed, this concluding chapter will provide closure to Season 2’s storyline. However, the protagonist’s current situation suggests his fight against the system may take an unexpected turn.

The new Squid Game image reveals the immediate aftermath of Season 2’s failed revolution, where Gi-hun’s attempted uprising against the games ended in bloodshed following the Front Man’s (Lee Byung-hun) brutal execution of his friend Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan). Rather than eliminate their troublesome former champion, the games’ organizers have opted for containment. While it would be easy to simply dispose of Gi-hun, the goal seems to be breaking his spirit and proving that the game’s twisted moral justification is valid.

By keeping Gi-hun alive for Season 3 of Squid Game, the Front Man will probably force him to witness another round of the deadly competition. Hwang has previously explained that the final two seasons were conceived as one extended narrative. However, the story grew too big for the intended 10 episodes, leading Hwang to split it into two eight-episode parts, with Season 2’s cliffhanger specifically designed to lead into Season 3. That means we can expect to learn precisely what’s happening in the new image once the new season premieres.

Season 3 of Squid Game Is Not the End for the Franchise

While Season 3 of Squid Game concludes Gi-hun’s story, Hwang has teased potential spinoffs set within the same universe. In recent interviews, Hwang revealed he’s open to exploring new characters and storylines, but only if the ideas develop naturally rather than being forced. Netflix also plans to continue the franchise with or without his direct involvement as an advisor or co-creator. This expansion is already underway, with David Fincher developing an American adaptation and a second season of Squid Game: The Challenge in production.

Given the series’ reception, it’s no wonder that Netflix is trying to squeeze as much money from it as possible. Season 1 became Netflix’s most-watched series ever with 1.65 billion viewing hours in its first 28 days, while Season 2 shattered records with 68 million views in its first four days alone. The show’s cultural impact extends beyond viewership numbers, with the series winning numerous accolades, including six Emmy Awards for its first season and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Lee Jung-jae, making him the first male actor from a non-English language series to win the award.

Squid Game Season 3 premieres globally on Netflix on June 27th.