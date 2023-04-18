Stanley Tucci and the Russo Brothers Discuss Their Separate Captain America Experiences

Before they worked together on Prime Video's Citadel, Joe and Anthony Russo nearly crossed paths with Stanley Tucci, the beloved character actor who played a role in Captain America: The First Avenger -- the only Captain America solo movie so far that the Russos did not direct. And while the Russos mostly want to talk to Tucci about his other work, the actor told ComicBook.com that he was pretty impressed with what the Russos did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War.

ComicBook.com's Chris Killian spoke with the directors, and Tucci, about Citadel, and made sure to ask a Captain Americaquestion along the way. Did they talk about how they just barely missed each other in the massive Marvel multiverse?

"No, we talked about Chris Evans all the time," Tucci joked. More seriously, he added, "I was just sort of gushing with where they took that world...it was kind of amazing. For me, doing Captain America was just one of the best experiences I've ever had."



"We have on and off," Joe Russo said. "Most of the conversation surrounds his food show, which we're obsessed with. 90% of my conversations with Stanley are about where I can get a great meal."

Here's the official synopsis for Citadel, which is coming to Prime Video on April 28:

Two elite spies are tasked with taking down an underworld syndicate and saving the world, but there's just one problem – they don't remember that they're spies. Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Stanley Tucci star in Citadel, the explosive new series from Amazon studios and the Russo Brothers.

Just a couple of days before the show premieres, you can join Alamo Drafthouse for an exclusive advance screening of the first two episodes on the big screen. Admission is free, all you have to do to secure your seat is purchase a small food and beverage voucher you can redeem for snacks and non-alcoholic drinks during the show.