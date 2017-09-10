Star Trek: Discovery: First Look At Jason Isaacs As Captain Lorca

Every starship needs a captain, and we now have our first look at the captain of the USS Discovery.

CBS has released the first look at Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter film series, The OA) as Captain Lorca in Star Trek: Discovery. See the photo in the attached gallery.

The photo also offers a first glimpse at the bridge of the USS Discovery. The ship’s bridge seen in the first trailer for Star Trek: Discovery was actually that of the Shenzhou, the ship of Captain Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) on which Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Gree) has served for seven years.

Lorca is described as “steely” and a “brilliant military tactician,” but, breaking with the past Star Trek tradition, Captain Lorca will not be the lead character of Star Trek: Discovery. Instead, the series will follow First Officer Burnham as the main protagonist.

Star Trek: Discovery was originally slated for a January 2017 premiere but a production delay pushed the release window back first to May and then even further. While fans have been waiting impatiently for the first Star Trek television series in over a decade, executive producer Alex Kurtzman has assured fans that the final product will be worth the wait.

CBS wants Star Trek: Discovery to be a prestige series on par with the likes of Game of Thrones, something that can really sell the CBS All Access streaming service. To that effect, CBS has added all of the past Star Trek television series to the CBS All Access streaming service, as well as a handful of the Star Trek feature films.

Star Trek: Discovery was created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman. Fuller was originally intended to be Discovery’s showrunner but was forced step down due to commitments to Starz’ adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s American Gods. Gretchen J. Berg and Aaron Harberts have taken over as showrunners.

Star Trek: Discovery takes place roughly a decade prior to the five-year mission of Star Trek: The Original Series. In breaking with franchise tradition, the show’s main protagonist will not be a captain. Instead, it will be First Officer Michael Burnham, played by The Walking Dead alum Sonequa Martin-Green.

Star Trek: Discovery‘s cast also includes Jason Isaacs as the starship Discovery’s Captain Lorca, Rainn Wilson as Star Trek: The Original Series character Harry Mudd, James Frain as Sarek, Spock’s father, and Michelle Yeoh as Captain Georgiou, the captain of another Starfleet ship, the Shenzhou, which will be important to the plot of Star Trek: Discovery. Doug Jones and Anthony Rapp both play science officers. Mary Wiseman will play a final year Starfleet Academy cadet.

Star Trek: Discovery premieres Sept. 24, 2017.

