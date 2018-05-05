‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 2 Teaser Released

As Star Trek: Discovery goes back into production in Toronto, CBS All Access have released a teaser celebrating the show’s return.

The biggest takeaway from the teaser is a first look at the bridge and uniforms of Discovery’s revamped USS Enterprise; season one concluded with the Discovery answering a distress call from the Enterprise, and season 2 will introduce Captain Christopher Pike, played by The Inhumans‘s Anson Mount.

Among other things, it’s worth noting that the Starfleet uniforms worn on board the Enterprise appear to include skirts for the female members of the crew, not unlike the ones worn in the original Star Trek series fifty years ago.

Star Trek: Discovery follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself.

The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout, Bryan Fuller’s Living Dead Guy Productions, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Bryan Fuller, Heather Kadin, Gretchen J. Berg & Aaron Harberts, Akiva Goldsman, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto. The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets.