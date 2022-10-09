Star Trek's Leonard Nimoy Almost Directed Doctor Who: The Movie

While Leonard Nimoy is best known for his truly iconic role as Spock in the Star Trek franchise, the beloved actor very nearly was part of another much-loved sci-fi franchise. According to producer Philip Segal, Nimoy almost directed the Doctor Who TV movie back in 1996. Speaking with Radio Times ahead of the television film's 25th anniversary, Segal revealed that he had multiple meetings with Nimoy who wanted to direct, but unfortunately the FOX network had a condition that made the situation fall through.

"I had several meetings with Leonard Nimoy who wanted to direct it," Segal said. "I met with him at Amblin [Entertainment], and we had wonderful conversations. He was genuinely excited about the possibility."

Segal went on to explain that it was FOX that didn't want him to do it, concerned that it would be "kitsch" to have Spock from Star Trek direct — and then would only allow it if Nimoy took a role in the film as well.

"FOX did not want him to do it. They were concerned it looked very kitsch to go, 'Aren't we clever? We've got Spock from Star Trek directing,'" he said.

He went on to explain that FOX wanted Nimoy to appear in the film as a condition of directing and it was something that was insulting to Nimoy, who was an established director in his own right at that point having directed Star Trek III and Star Trek IV as well as Three Men and a Baby.

"That was just insulting to Leonard, because that wasn't the object of the exercise," Segal said.

Ultimately, Geoffrey Sax directed the movie and while it debuted to mixed reception in 1996, the film has found new appreciation. As for Doctor Who now, the BBC recently released the trailer for the Thirteenth Doctor Julie Whittaker's final episode of the long-running series. The episode, which is part of the celebration of the BBC's Centenary, will see Whittaker's Doctor regenerating into Ncuti Gatwa's Fourteenth Doctor. You can check out that trailer here.

What do you think? Would you have liked to see Nimoy direct the Doctor Who TV movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!