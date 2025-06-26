Star Wars: Ahsoka Star Breaks Silence on Returning for Season 2

The debut season of Star Wars: Ahsoka featured multiple fan-favorite characters being brought to live action for the first time, though it also featured the introduction of all-new characters, such as Ivanna Sakho’s Shin Hati. Stars of the series have offered a handful of cryptic teases about the new season in recent months, and with production fully underway on Season 2, Sakho weighed in on returning to a galaxy far, far away, though played coy about offering any official details about the new season. As fans wait to see Sakho in Season 2 of Ahsoka, you can see her in M3GAN 2.0, which hits theaters on June 27th.

“We’ve been going quite nonstop, at the moment. We’re in London, so I just flew in a few hours before the premiere and I’m going right back into filming,” Sakho confirmed to ComicBook about the status of Season 2. “I really wish that I could share anything with you, but I have to be honest, you won’t get anything from me. I just have to say, though, that it’s really exciting. A lot of heart is put into it. We’re trying to honor the world and the story as much as possible and have some really cool fights coming up, hopefully.”

The actor also detailed how, while both Ahsoka and M3GAN 2.0 required her to embrace many different types of combat training, the actual nature of the stunts is quite different.

“There’s definitely, fundamentally, when you do multiple jobs that require lots of physicality, you get to understand your body more and more and understand what it takes to do that. I think that’s something that connects Ahsoka and M3GAN,” the actor confessed. “In general, AMELIA is very different in her movement and these stunts are different, because to wield a lightsaber, it has a lot to do with swordfighting and martial arts, and AMELIA is very much combat training and Krav Maga. She’s using guns and also kung-fu-style movement. But it definitely builds a little bit more confidence in your body and a desire to dedicate yourself as much as possible to do as many of your stunts as you can, as time allows, and safety, as well.”

With filming currently happening on Ahsoka, we likely won’t get Season 2 until 2026. Luckily, fans can still enjoy Sakho in another action-packed sci-fi experience with M3GAN 2.0.

M3GAN 2.0 is described, “Two years after M3GAN, a marvel of artificial intelligence, went rogue and embarked on a murderous (and impeccably choreographed) rampage and was subsequently destroyed, M3GAN’s creator Gemma (Allison Williams) has become a high-profile author and advocate for government oversight of AI. Meanwhile, Gemma’s niece Cady (Violet McGraw), now 14, has become a teenager, rebelling against Gemma’s overprotective rules. Unbeknownst to them, the underlying tech for M3GAN has been stolen and misused by a powerful defense contractor to create a military-grade weapon known as Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno; Ahsoka, Pacific Rim: Uprising), the ultimate killer infiltration spy. But as Amelia’s self-awareness increases, she becomes decidedly less interested in taking orders from humans. Or in keeping them around. With the future of human existence on the line, Gemma realizes that the only option is to resurrect M3GAN (Amie Donald, voiced by Jenna Davis) and give her a few upgrades, making her faster, stronger, and more lethal. As their paths collide, the original AI bitch is about to meet her match.”

Stay tuned for updates on Season 2 of Star Wars: Ahsoka. M3GAN 2.0 hits theaters on June 27th.

