Every Star Wars Rebels Character Confirmed for Ahsoka Season 2 (And Where You Last Saw Them)

The Ahsoka series on Disney+ has already brought beloved characters from Star Wars Rebels into live-action, thrilling fans by bridging the animated and live-action realms of the galaxy far, far away. With the second season already in production, excitement is building as several more key figures from Rebels are confirmed to join the upcoming inevitable battle against an old foe. The first season of Ahsoka left audiences with significant cliffhangers, most notably the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridger to the main galaxy, while Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren remained stranded on Peridea. These developments set the stage for an epic continuation, deeply intertwined with the fates of the Ghost crew and other characters vital to the early rebellion. Let’s take a look at the Rebels characters confirmed to appear in Ahsoka Season 2, revisiting their last known whereabouts and speculating on what the future has in store for them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

1) Ezra Bridger

In animation, Ezra Bridger (voiced by Taylor Gray and played in live-action by Eman Esfandi) was last seen in the emotional finale of Star Wars Rebels, making the ultimate sacrifice to remove Grand Admiral Thrawn and his fleet from Lothal by calling upon the Purrgil to hyperspace them to an unknown location. This heroic act saved his home planet and cemented his status as a true Jedi. For years, his fate was a mystery, a lingering question in the minds of his friends and the audience. The first season of Ahsoka finally resolved this cliffhanger, revealing that Thrawn and Ezra had indeed been transported to Peridea, a planet in a distant galaxy. In Ahsoka, we see Ezra having survived this journey, albeit stranded far from home, demonstrating his resilience and growth as a Force user. His reunion with Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren was a central plot point, culminating in his eventual long-awaited and hard-earned return to his home galaxy alongside Thrawn.

Now officially back in the main galaxy, Ezra’s role in Ahsoka Season 2 will undoubtedly be a significant one. Having been away for so long, he will undoubtedly experience a degree of culture shock, which includes the news of a full-fledged Galactic Civil War that culminated in the fall of the Empire, as well as the growing threat posed by Imperial remnants. Ezra’s connection to the Force, honed during his isolation, and his experience as a pivotal player in the early rebellion will make him a valuable ally in the coming conflict with Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Additionally, up until this point, Ezra had no knowledge that Hera Syndulla and his beloved late Master, Kanan Jarrus, had a child together. Ahsoka Season 1 ended before viewers could witness any real reunion between Hera and Ezra beyond Hera’s shock at seeing him again, but Jacen was notably absent. Ezra’s relationship with Jacen, who himself is not only Force-sensitive, but clearly possesses great talents like his father, will likely play a significant role in Season 2. Ezra’s journey from a street-smart orphan to a capable Jedi Knight has been compelling, and his continued evolution in live-action promises to be a highlight of the season.

2) Hera Syndulla

(R): Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) in Lucasfilm’s AHSOKA, exclusively on Disney+. ©2023 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Captain Hera Syndulla (voiced by Vanessa Marshall and played in live-action by Mary Elizabeth Winstead) was last seen in animation in the epilogue of Star Wars Rebels, continuing her distinguished service in the New Republic military and raising her and Kanan Jarrus’ son, Jacen Syndulla. Her unwavering leadership, exceptional piloting skills, and strategic brilliance were instrumental throughout the rebellion, earning her immense respect within the New Republic. In the first season of Ahsoka, Hera reprised her role, now a formidable general advocating tirelessly for the recognition of Grand Admiral Thrawn’s potential threat, often facing skepticism from her New Republic peers. She played a crucial part in assisting Ahsoka and Sabine’s perilous journey to find Ezra, providing essential logistical support and demonstrating her characteristic blend of determination, pragmatism, and compassion.



With her confirmed return for Ahsoka Season 2, Hera’s involvement is set to deepen, especially with Thrawn’s return to the main galaxy. Her military expertise and long-standing personal history with the Grand Admiral will undoubtedly position her as a key player in the unfolding conflict. Her enduring love and concern for Ezra’s well-being and her strong bond with Sabine also suggest she will be deeply involved in their future endeavors.

Furthermore, the development of her son, Jacen, could become a significant storyline, potentially seeing him interact more directly with the Jedi legacy that his father left behind in the form of his apprentice, Ezra. Hera’s continued presence provides a vital link to the events of Rebels and a grounded, strategic perspective amidst the more mystical aspects of the Force.

3) Sabine Wren

Sabine Wren (voiced by Tiya Sircar and played in live-action by Natasha Liu Bordizzo) made her last appearance in Star Wars Rebels, which saw her alongside Ahsoka Tano, embarking on a determined journey to find Ezra Bridger in the unknown regions of space following the defeat of Thrawn on Lothal. This epilogue left Sabine grappling with her Mandalorian heritage and her deep connection to the Ghost crew, while also hinting at a new path. The Ahsoka series picked up this thread directly, revealing Sabine’s continued search for Ezra, even living in his old hideout on Lothal, and her eventual reunion with Ahsoka, now as Ahsoka’s former Padawan. The first season showcased Sabine’s struggles with her latent Force abilities and complicated history with Ahsoka, but ultimately, she began to tap into them, learning to wield a lightsaber and playing a critical role in reaching Peridea and aiding Ezra’s return.

With her return confirmed for Ahsoka Season 2, Sabine’s journey will undoubtedly continue to explore her development as a Force-sensitive Mandalorian warrior. Her experiences on Peridea, including facing off against Shin Hati and the Nightsisters, would have profoundly shaped her understanding of the Force and her own capabilities. Now stranded on Peridea with Ahsoka, her continued training could be central to the plot. Additionally, with Shin Hati and Baylon Skull also on Peridea, Sabine will no doubt find herself wrapped up in their machinations.

Furthermore, if and when Sabine returns to the main galaxy, her Mandalorian heritage might become even more significant as the story unfolds, especially if it delves into the political landscape of the rebuilding of Mandalore under Bo-Katan Kryze as seen in Season 3 of The Mandalorian. Sabine’s unique blend of artistic creativity, warrior spirit, and burgeoning Force abilities makes her a compelling character with many potential avenues for future storylines.

4) Zeb Orrelios

Garazeb “Zeb” Orrelios (Steve Blum) was last seen in a delightful live-action cameo in The Mandalorian Season 3. He was residing on the New Republic correctional facility planet Adelphi, where he shared a drink and friendly banter with Captain Carson Teva. This appearance confirmed his continued survival after the events of Star Wars Rebels and subtly hinted at his role within the New Republic era, suggesting he was involved in some capacity with law enforcement, pilots, or security. It was a welcome sight for long-time fans of Rebels, providing a tangible link to his journey and showing that the Lasat warrior had found a place in the galaxy after the fall of the Empire.



With his confirmed return for Ahsoka Season 2, Zeb’s role is expected to expand beyond a mere cameo, potentially reuniting him with his surviving Ghost crewmates. Given the events of the finale of Rebels that showed Zeb bringing former ISB agent turned rebel, Alexsandr Kallus, to Zeb’s new home planet, it’s highly likely Zeb and Kallus will both return for Season 2. His immense strength, formidable combat skills, and unwavering loyalty to his friends would make him an invaluable asset in facing the looming threat of Grand Admiral Thrawn. Furthermore, his unique perspective as believing himself to be one of the last of his kind for years could bring interesting dynamics, particularly if the story touches upon themes of rebuilding civilizations or finding one’s place in a changing galaxy. Seeing Zeb interact more extensively with Chopper, Ezra, Sabine, and Hera in live-action promises to be a fan-favorite moment, bringing the full Rebels crew closer to a live-action reunion.

Star Wars Rebels and Ahsoka Season 1 are streaming on Disney+.

