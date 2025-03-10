Andor Creator Tony Gilroy Confirms Fans’ Worst Fear About His Star Wars Future

Andor creator Tony Gilroy has helped deliver some of the most acclaimed Star Wars projects of all time, but it sounds like his time with the franchise is nearing its end. In an interview with Collider, the creative was asked about a possible future in the galaxy far, far away, and he hinted at a desire to pursue other opportunities now that Andor is concluding with its second season. After spending a decade involved in the Star Wars universe, Gilroy is ready to move on and will not be “feeling guilty” about stepping away from the franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’ve been peripherally involved for 10 years and intensely involved for six years, so that’s a pretty big chunk of my life,” Gilroy said. “There are other things to do. I think when it’s done, I will have left a pretty big piece of Star Wars real estate behind. I’m not feeling guilty about not chipping in.”

Gilroy’s first contribution to Star Wars came when he helped oversee the reshoots for 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, a gig that earned him a cool $5 million. Rogue One received strong reviews and grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. Years later, Gilroy returned to Lucasfilm to be the showrunner for Andor, which earned universal praise when Season 1 premiered in 2022. Gilroy was nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Drama Series for his work on Andor.

Outside of Star Wars, Gilroy’s notable credits include the Bourne franchise and the 2007 legal thriller Michael Clayton. For the latter, Gilroy earned a pair of Oscar nominations (Best Director and Best Original Screenplay) among several other accolades. His work on the Bourne films saw him write the original trilogy and write and direct spinoff The Bourne Legacy.

Gilroy’s comments regarding his Star Wars future aren’t surprising, but they’re nonetheless disappointing. He has shown a knack for being able to craft compelling drama without relying too heavily on the franchise’s past. While some Star Wars projects are guilty of leaning on nostalgia and fan service, Andor was a refreshing change of pace that took the property to new heights. It would have been exciting to see what else Gilroy could have done within the Star Wars universe, as there’s no shortage of stories across the franchise timeline that could have benefitted from his touch. But he found a niche for himself in the Rogue One corner of the universe, and now that that’s reached its natural conclusion, he feels it’s time to close this chapter of his career.

Hopefully, Andor Season 2 ends Gilroy’s time with Star Wars on a high note. Based on what we’ve seen of it so far, it promises to feature more of the intriguing drama and hard-hitting action that made Season 1 such a rousing success. With the likes of K-2SO and Director Krennic being featured in Season 2, Andor is in position to enhance fans’ knowledge and appreciation for Rogue One, which would be an excellent way for the series to bow out. And it will be very interesting to see what Gilroy decides to tackle next.