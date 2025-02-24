Star Wars Finally Drops Andor Season 2 Trailer

The trailer for Andor Season 2 is here, striding onto social media on Monday morning with no fanfare to precede it. The 90-second spot has a surprisingly upbeat, swaggering tone to it considering the dire subject matter of the show, but it fits with the action-heavy scenes we get to see. Star Diego Luna is front and center, while Forest Whittaker gets a lot of screentime here as well. Fans have been growing anxious as major advertising venues like the Super Bowl passed by without an Andor trailer in sight, so hopefully this one will have the wide reach they were looking for. Andor Season 2 premieres on April 22nd on Disney+.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new Andor trailer hits hard with “The Revolution Starts Now” by Steve Earle as its soundtrack, complete with blaster fire timed to the beat. The Rebel Alliance is not pulling any punches, with heavy artillery and covert operations at their disposal. The title cards emphasize the critical acclaim for Season 1, and promise a prestige TV drama that lives up to its reputation.

Play video

The accompanying press release from Disney and Lucasfilm revealed that Andor Season 2 has 12 episodes, but they will be released over the course of just four weeks. Throughout May April and May, we’ll see four “chapters” in this story comprised of three episodes each. It’s a healthy mixture of the binge model and the week-to-week model, and it may add to the cinematic feel of this show. Series creator Tony Gilroy seemed to emphasize this increased scale in his statement on Monday.

“One of the great thrills of making Andor is the scale of the story and the number of characters we’re able to meet — ordinary people, Imperial overlords, passionate revolutionaries,” he said. “They are real people making epic decisions, all of them staring down questions with terrifying consequences. Cassian’s journey is the soul and spine of our story, but it’s the choir that makes the show. I’m so excited for audiences to see where we go in Season 2.”

Andor is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is a prequel to the first ever movie in the franchise, Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope. These stories take place after Episode III, during the rise of the Galactic Empire. They are particularly concerned with the construction of the Death Star, which features prominently in this trailer.

Andor Season 1 was beloved by critics and many viewers as well, though social media saw some grumbling from fans who were put off by the focus on politics, or were hoping for more Jedi involvement. So far, there’s no indication that Season 2 will try to change either of those factors, which makes sense as the show was considered a ratings success as well.

Andor Season 2 premieres on Tuesday, April 22nd on Disney+ with three episodes. Three more episodes will drop each week after that.