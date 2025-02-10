Star Wars Fans Are Mad This Fan-Favorite Series Didn’t Get A Super Bowl Trailer

The Super Bowl has come and gone with no trailer for Andor Season 2, leaving Star Wars fans disappointed. The series has a new season coming on April 22nd, but we haven’t seen any new footage since the D23 Expo way back in August. Many fans were expecting something new to drop at the Super Bowl — one of the biggest advertising opportunities of the year, where many other big Hollywood productions unveiled teasers and trailers. If no new trailer is coming before April, fans are concerned that the show will struggle to gain attention and suffer as a consequence. After the cancellation of The Acolyte, Star Wars fans are especially wary about seeing their favorite shows flounder like this.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Several social media platforms saw live commentary on the Super Bowl, including the ads and the halftime show, and every site from Facebook to X to Reddit got a notable spike in mentions of Andor. Some fans admitted that this was the main reason they tuned in, making the whole night a disappointment overall. Perhaps most surprisingly of all, some fans pivoted straight to predicting when the trailer would come out now that we know it wasn’t the Super Bowl.

“Andor trailer this week and then a final trailer in early April, push it as a critically acclaimed galaxy-spanning event series and highlight the big cgi sequences that may not have been finished until now and we can easily get more viewers than season 1,” one fan guessed.

Andor is set in the five years leading up to A New Hope, and tells the story of the Rebel Alliance including several key characters from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Its first season premiered in 2022, earning critical praise for equipping a political message with authentic heart and pathos. The most outspoken fans generally felt the same way, though some complained that the galactic politics were too directly analogous to real life. Everyone marveled that a clearly political message had come from a massive franchise owned by a giant corporation.

Now, fans are growing paranoid that the second season will not receive enough marketing support for that very reason. It’s only a conspiracy theory, but it’s growing in popularity in comment sections across the internet. Andor Season 2 did get a teaser at D23 which was later released online, but so far there is no full-length trailer to help the show reach a wider audience.

Andor Season 2 premieres on April 22nd on Disney+. Season 1 is streaming there now, along with the rest of the Star Wars catalog.