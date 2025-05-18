No, Cassian Andor’s Son Isn’t Poe Dameron Like Some Fans Think

Speculation and Star Wars go hand in hand. While the Original Trilogy and prequels have their fair share of major reveals, the Disney era is where theories about the people and places in a galaxy far, far away really start to take off. Star Wars: The Force Awakens still sends fans into a frenzy because of the mystery surrounding Rey’s identity, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The sequels have plenty of other pot-stirring moments, including Snoke’s reveal, while the Disney+ shows can’t help themselves when it comes to pulling off jaw-dropping moments that shake Star Wars canon to its core.

The one project that feels like a breath of fresh air after years of uncertainty is Star Wars: Andor, which follows the rebel spy in the years leading up to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. However, whether it means to or not, the show’s final moments reveal a character who’s already the subject of countless theories.

Andor Reveals the Future of the Star Wars Galaxy

Prior to the final batch of Andor episodes, Cassian Andor’s longtime love interest, Bix Caleen, leaves Yavin 4 behind because she believes the Rebellion’s mission is too important. She knows Cassian will focus on her safety more than the galaxy’s, so she leaves him a goodbye message saying they can reunite once the conflict concludes. Of course, that never comes to pass because Cassian dies on Scarif after getting the Death Star plans to the Rebellion, forcing Bix to live without her found family on Minu-Rau. Well, she’s not totally without family because Andor reveals in its final scene that Bix has a baby.

Andor clearly means to show that, despite Cassian’s death, his legacy lives on in Bix and his child, and that they’ll get to enjoy the fruits of his labor by living in a liberated galaxy. However, that message is going over a lot of people’s heads, with plenty of conspiracy theorists flocking to social media to explain how Andor is clearly revealing that Cassian and Bix’s kid will grow up to be Poe Dameron from the sequel trilogy. The only issue with that line of thinking is that Poe has a pretty famous Star Wars family already.

Poe Dameron Isn’t Just Any Rebel in Star Wars

The driving force behind the Andor theory is that Poe is the right age in The Force Awakens to have been born during the events of the Disney+ show, and that’s not totally off-base. Poe is born in 2 ABY in canon, and since Star Wars doesn’t have a problem changing birthdays now and again, there’s a chance the pilot is a little older than his records state. But even if he is, there’s another important part of Poe’s past that canon is very clear about: he has awesome parents.

Like so many others, Poe’s parents, Kes Dameron and Shara Bey, grew tired of the Empire’s antics. They joined the Rebellion, with Kes being a member of the Pathfinders and Shara one of the alliance’s best pilots. While living on Yavin 4, the two had a child in 2 ABY and continued to help the Rebellion fight back. They were both present during the Battle of Endor, and after watching the Empire fall, they tried to live a normal life and returned to Yavin 4. Sadly, Shara died a few years after the Battle of Endor, leaving Kes to raise their son alone.

A wedge grew between Poe and his father, which is why he ran off to be a spice runner. But Poe couldn’t ignore the First Order’s growing influence, so he joined the Resistance, following in his mother’s footsteps by becoming a top-tier pilot. The rest is history, with Poe helping destroy the First Order and bringing peace to the galaxy once again. While it would’ve been great for Poe to have a connection to Cassian, both heroes’ achievements can stand on their own, and Star Wars still has room to give the newest Andor an amazing story of their own.

