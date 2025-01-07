3 Star Wars Characters That Deserve a Disney+ TV Series

The vast network of characters featured across Star Wars‘ nine main saga movies and five Disney+ shows provide plenty of promising candidates on which the franchise could base future TV series. Ever since the launch of Disney+ in 2019, Lucasfilm has taken the opportunity to shine a brighter spotlight on a variety of characters, both new and old. The Mandalorian‘s three seasons delved into the world of Mandalore, introducing a myriad of figures around Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin and Grogu. In a different vein, Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series filled the narrative gap between Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope, focusing on the titular character’s struggle as one of the last living Jedi following the takeover of Emperor Palpatine.

After appearing in Star Wars’ existing properties, several franchise characters franchise would work best as the subjects of future Disney+ shows.

Bo-Katan Kryze

After first appearing in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars in 2012, Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze debuted in live-action and assumed a more advanced role in The Mandalorian seasons 2 and 3. Working alongside Din Djarin, Bo-Katan took possession of the Darksaber and reclaimed her homeworld of Mandalore, overcoming her fraught past and signaling the rebirth of the planet’s people.

The forthcoming 2026 movie The Mandalorian and Grogu is slated to conclude the Disney+ show’s storyline, however, a later spin-off show focusing on Bo-Katan’s rule of Mandalore following The Mandalorian Season 3 would allow Star Wars to continue exploring this fascinating realm of the franchise and to further build one of its most satisfying recent character arcs.

Darth Maul

Although Star Wars tends to center its projects on heroes rather than villains, crafting a future TV series around a fan-favorite Sith Lord would be far from a bad idea. Darth Maul’s first appearance came in 1999’s Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, in which he was portrayed by Ray Park and voiced by Peter Serafinowicz. The apprentice of Darth Sidious sought to eliminate the Jedi Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), his apprentice Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), and Queen Padmé Amidala of Naboo (Natalie Portman). Maul suffered critical injuries in the film’s final showdown involving the aforementioned Jedi, however, he did not die as many viewers had assumed. The skilled Dathomirian Zabrak warrior only counts one other live-action appearance, as he briefly appeared in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story as a crime lord serving as the Crimson Dawn’s leader. Sam Witwer took over the voice role of Maul in the film.

Despite his short live-action tenure, Maul was subsequently featured in the animated shows Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels; the latter saw him finally met his demise at the hands of Obi-Wan in Season 3. Accordingly, a Maul-centric Disney+ series would have to exist as a prequel. The most compelling aspect of Maul’s unaddressed story remains his rise to becoming a force-sensitive Sith Lord. This type of story, similar to Anakin Skywalker’s transformation from a Jedi to Darth Vader, promises to fascinate audiences. Star Wars has previously bestowed previously underused villains with a solo project, as Boba Fett was the primary figure in the 2021 limited series Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. So, Darth Maul’s popularity combined with his limited involvement in live-action Star Wars properties would make him a perfect character on which to focus a villain-based Disney+ series.

Yoda

Ranking high among Star Wars’ most iconic and recognizable characters, Yoda features as a major supporting figure in both the original and prequel film trilogies, as well as in several animated shows like Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and Star Wars: Forces of Destiny. The little, green man has been voiced by Frank Oz in live-action, while Tom Kane has served in the role for Yoda’s animated appearances. Yoda’s presence permeates the Star Wars franchise, yet his path to becoming the galaxy’s oldest and most powerful Jedi Master remains largely unexplored. Thus, a live-action prequel series detailing Yoda’s past would certainly intrigue fans, even though its appeal primarily relies on nostalgia.

Moreover, The Mandalorian‘s Grogu, who belongs to the same species as Yoda, has stolen the hearts of Star Wars fans. Thus, traveling back in time to explore the life of Yoda could capitalize on the existing fervor surrounding the newer character often referred to as “baby Yoda.” Instead of returning to Obi-Wan, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), or other overused personas, Star Wars would be wiser to grant Yoda a new chapter in the franchise’s wide-ranging catalog.

The new Star Wars series Skeleton Crew is currently airing on Disney+. Andor Season 2 will premiere on the streaming service on April 22nd. The Mandalorian and Grogu will open in theaters on May 22, 2026.