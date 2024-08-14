Star Wars: Katee Sackhoff on Appearing in The Mandalorian Movie, “If I Did Tell You, They’d Probably Kill Me”

After dominating streaming charts on Disney+ for three seasons, Star Wars: The Mandalorian is making the move to the big screen in 2026. The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to be the first live-action Star Wars movie to arrive in theaters since The Rise of Skywalker in 2019, and it will be relying on characters that fans of the franchise already know and love. Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin will be leading a feature film alongside the lovable Force-user known as Grogu, but there are still questions as to who else from that Mandalorian series will appear in the movie.

Katee Sackhoff’s Bo Katan has become one of the faces of The Mandalorian over the last couple of years, and it would feel surprising if The Mandalorian & Grogu didn’t include the character. To this point, however, Sackhoff has not been confirmed as part of the cast. No stranger to these big franchises, Sackhoff has no trouble keeping information on lockdown until it’s officially announced by Lucasfilm or Disney.

While speaking to Sackhoff about her role in DC’s upcoming Watchmen animated film, ComicBook asked the actress about potentially showing up in The Mandalorian & Grogu.

“Number one, if I knew I wouldn’t tell you,” Sackhoff told us. “And if I did tell you, they’d probably kill me.”

There will still be plenty of secrets surrounding the next Star Wars movie until it hits theaters in a couple of years, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a lot of excitement about the film, both from fans and the people making it.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is being directed by Jon Favreau, who has been shepherding this new era of Star Wars storytelling alongside Dave Filoni. When it was originally announced at Star Wars Celebration, Favreau opened up about his excitement for bringing the stories of The Mandalorian to the big screen.

“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” Favreau shared in a statement. “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

“Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen,” Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, added.

For now, the only thing we know about The Mandalorian & Grogu is that Pedro Pascal will be starring as Din Djarin, and that the film will be hitting theaters on May 22, 2026.