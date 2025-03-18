Bo-Katan Star’s Cryptic Answer May Give Away Their the Mandalorian & Grogu Role

Katee Sackhoff has a cryptic response regarding Bo-Katan’s possible return in the upcoming movie The Mandalorian & Grogu. While attending a panel at Indiana Comic Con (hat tip Total Film), the actress was asked about potentially reprising her Star Wars role on the big screen. Her comments will prove to be very interesting for anyone with knowledge of The Mandalorian & Grogu‘s production timeline, as she seems to indicate moviegoers will see Bo-Katan again when Star Wars returns to theaters next year. Sackhoff revealed that she hasn’t donned any Mandalorian armor in 2025.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I have not been in the armor in 2025,” Sackhoff said in her brief response.

After voicing Bo-Katan on animated series The Clone Wars and Rebels, Sackhoff made the jump to live-action on The Mandalorian. Across the second and third seasons, she appeared on 10 episodes (including all eight episodes of Season 3), becoming a trusted ally of Din Djarin. Sackhoff has remained secretive about appearing in The Mandalorian & Grogu, telling ComicBook last year, “If I did tell you, they’d probably kill me,” alluding to Lucasfilm’s penchant for keeping things under wraps.

The Mandalorian & Grogu hits theaters in May 2026, making it the first new Star Wars film since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker. Plot details are unknown, but some casting information has been revealed recently. Sigourney Weaver confirmed she’s playing someone in a position of authority, while The Bear star Jeremy Allen White is reportedly voicing Jabba the Hutt’s son Rotta.

Sackhoff’s phrasing is key here. Though The Mandalorian & Grogu won’t premiere until next summer, principal photography is already completed. Director Jon Favreau wrapped production in October 2024. With that in mind, there seemingly isn’t any reason why Sackhoff would have worn Bo-Katan’s armor at any point this year so far. It’s possible she is in the film and shot all of her scenes last year. Sackhoff’s comment is a clever way for her to neither confirm nor deny her Mandalorian & Grogu role, teasing fans with the possibility of a return without definitively stating anything. Given Din’s history with Bo-Katan, it wouldn’t be shocking if Sackhoff appeared in the film. If the two titular characters are embarking on another dangerous mission, they’d probably try to recruit an old friend for much-needed assistance.

Fans might not have to wait much longer before receiving some sort of confirmation concerning Sackhoff in The Mandalorian & Grogu. The film will be the subject of one of the top panels at April’s Star Wars Celebration Japan, where information about story details and casting could be revealed. It’s still a little early for Lucasfilm to launch a full-blown marketing campaign, but the studio will probably want to use the panel as an outlet to build some hype and shine a spotlight on what fans could expect. Just revealing Sackhoff is in the film would be enough to generate excitement, giving audiences a year to speculate how the character will fit into the narrative. It’ll be interesting to see what Lucasfilm opts to share during the convention.