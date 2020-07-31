Star Wars: New The Mandalorian Novel Delayed Until 2021

✖

The Mandalorian is going to have an abundance of tie-in material for the first live-action Star Wars TV series. As the road to Season 2 of The Mandalorian gets shorter, the road to a certain tie-in novel is growing longer. Disney and Lucasfilm announced a publishing line that will expand The Mandalorian's pocket of the Star Wars universe and while most of the content seems to be on track, a novel planned for this year is being punted back to 2021. The publishing program includes fiction and non-fiction books as well as comic book series from multiple publishers. The novels announced as part of the program will target a variety of different age ranges and reading levels.

The announcement of the Adam Christopher written novel being delayed was announced by the publisher. "Quick scheduling updates, friends," Star Wars Books wrote on Twitter. "Del Rey's Mandalorian novel will be moving to fall 2021. As soon as we have a final date, we'll let you know. In th emeantimee, we have some amazing Star Wars novels coming soon that should help tide us all over!"

Check out the tweet which adds to a long and ever growing list of delayed 2020 projects below.

The Mandalorian's tie-in novel is among an exciting a list of releases that also includes one of DK’s Ultimate Guides, an adult novel, and three books for younger readers. Here’s the list of titles and authors:

The Art of The Mandalorian (Season One) by Phil Szostak; cover by Doug Chiang

The Mandalorian: Original Novel (adult novel, Del Rey) by Adam Christopher

The Mandalorian: The Ultimate Visual Guide (DK) by Pablo Hidalgo

The Mandalorian: Allies & Enemies – Level Two Reader (DLP) by Brooke Vitale

The Mandalorian: 8×8 Storybook (title to be revealed later) by Brooke Vitale

The Mandalorian: Junior Novelization by Joe Schreiber

The High Republic, a Star Wars comic, was also recently delayed until the fall of 2021.

The Mandalorian Season 2 is expected to arrive on Disney+ in October.

