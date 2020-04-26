Star Wars Reveals Exactly When the Rogue One Disney+ Show Takes Place in the Timeline

✖

Star Wars: The Mandalorian premiered late last year and while it was the first live-action Star Wars series, it won't be the last. Currently, Disney+ is working on a Rogue One prequel show that is set to star Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and see the return of Alan Tudyk as K-2SO. A lot of new information has been pouring in about the upcoming series with news of a new showrunner recently being reported as well as some exciting casting information. Yesterday, StarWars.com announced some of the new cast members and showrunner changes, and they also revealed when the show will take place in the Star Wars timeline.

"Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote Rogue One, will write, direct and serve as showrunner for the series, which takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Additional writers on the series include Dan Gilroy (Nightcrawler), Beau Willimon (House of Cards), and Stephen Schiff (The Americans)," the site reads. There you have it! The show will take place five years before the movie. While there's no telling if each season will take place over the course of a year, that is the formula for many television shows, so it's possible the new series is planning for five seasons. This, of course, it just guesswork. However, they'll definitely need to make the most of those five years considering the fate of Cassian at the end of Rogue One.

Recently, Luna admitted it was "hard" knowing his Star Wars role as Cassian in the upcoming spin-off would be short-lived, but the actor is excited to explore the background of his character, and he's not afraid to get his hands dirty.

"I’m not allowed to talk about it, which is great because I haven’t started. I’m just happy, I’m happy to be part of that universe," Luna told Variety. "Because I grew up watching those films and having the chance to explore the role in ten hours, or as many hours as we get, it’s gonna be great."

"It was hard to start a film knowing you were gonna die so fast," Luna added of the definitive ending for Andor at the close of Rogue One, "but now we can talk about what happened earlier."

Stay tuned for more news about the Rogue One prequel series. In the meantime, the movie is currently available to stream on Disney+.

