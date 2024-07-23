Star Wars: The Acolyte Finale Poster Released

The Acolyte, one of Disney’s most original Star Wars properties yet, wrapped up its first season earlier this month, but over on Instagram, the studio has shared a new poster. The image, promoting the show’s finale, depicts Osha embracing the dark side. Marko Manev provided the painted art, which poses Osha holding a half-red, half-blue lightsaber beside her sister Mae. The pair, under the bright and dark sides of an eclipse, are flanked by Vernestra and Qimir. The image reflects the flipped dynamic that the sisters had by the end of the season; while Osha started out as the obvious hero and Mae a villain who was killing Jedi, Qimir turned Osha over the course of the show.

Fans are wondering whether the show will get a renewal for a second season, but it has regularly been positioned as an event miniseries with the possibility for more. That means the “all episodes of The Acolyte are streaming” teaser text probably doesn’t have any secret meaning for fans. You can see it below.

Of course, with Yoda and Darth Plageis showing up in that finale episode, it feels like there has to be at least some follow-up.

“It’s a really packed season, and I love that,” showrunner Leslye Headland said in a recent interview. “My goal is to explore as many nooks and crannies as I can in the time I am given, and Star Wars is the perfect place to do that because there’s nothing but good nooks and crannies – all of this world that’s available to you that you can dig into. So of course there were things that I didn’t get to explore.”

Headland added, “We wanted to answer a lot of questions. We wanted to show Qimir’s master. We weren’t going to wait a second season for that. We wanted to wrap up the twin storyline. We were not going to leave everybody hanging. They’ve sat through all of this, and we want to reward people for watching.”

Set during The High Republic, Star Wars: The Acolyte delivers an investigation into a mysterious string of crimes, which pits a Jedi master against his former apprentice in a race to uncover the truth. The more that the pair learn about the situation, the darker their journey becomes, as they confront things that darker than either of them could have imagined.

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Star Wars: The Acolyte‘s first season is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.