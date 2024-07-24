Star Wars: #RenewTheAcolyte Trends As Fans Call For Season 2

Star Wars: The Acolyte dropped its season finale on Disney+ last week, and the episode was full of exciting twists and turns. While the show wrapped up all of its biggest questions surrounding the mystery of what happened on Brendok, it set up a lot of potential storylines for a second season. Currently, there’s no official word on whether or not a Season 2 of The Acolyte is on the way. While the last live-action show in the franchise, Star Wars: Ahsoka, was greenlit for a second season, it took about three months between the show’s finale and renewal announcement. Meanwhile, fans are still waiting to find out if The Book of Boba Fett is getting a second season after two years. Now, #RenewTheAcolyte is trending on Twitter with nearly 20K posts calling for the show’s return.

“#RenewTheAcolyte because we need more pieces of media where we aren’t forced to look through a lens of ‘Who’s good? Who’s bad?’ And instead perpetuate the concept that everybody, Jedi AND Sith included, are not all good and not all bad. Star Wars fans deserve that,” @CzerSalazar posted.

“I absolutely loved The Acolyte. It brought us a different perspective on the Jedi and Sith, andgave us surprise elements from the EU and canon. The fact that Leslye did something completely different, bold and to the norm, it gets my vote for a Season 2,” @XDarthThunderX added.

“80% score from critics, #RenewTheAcolyte trending multiple times a week… It’s almost like we were right about the review bombs being politically motivated. People want this show, @starwars!” @LCWebsXOXO said in response to a tweet from Rotten Tomatoes that revealed The Acolyte was the most popular show of the week.

“But seriously, what on earth is Disney doing? RENEW THE ACOLYTE ALREADY. You know the audience likes it, you know we’re demanding a season 2, you know it’s good. What’s the hesitation?” @SamosasNPopcorn wondered.

“Think of all season 2 could be. Space chase sequences, ruses, undercover missions, disguises. More violence. More sensuality. Heists!! I want to see Osha get stronger so she can try to break out a confused Mae from the Jedi temple/custody!” @Indigofro explained.

The Acolyte Creator Gives Season 2 Update:

While The Acolyte‘s creator, Leslye Headland, has made it clear that she has future ideas for the show, she recently admitted to Entertainment Weekly that she hasn’t heard news about the show’s future.

“Nothing,” Headland replied when asked if she’s heard anything about more The Acolyte. She even used both hands to make a big zero to emphasize her answer. “You have to take a break,” she continued. “Especially after something like this. I don’t even know how many years my brain has been going, ‘Star Wars, Star Wars, Star Wars, Acolyte, Acolyte, Acolyte’ – just constantly solving problems, constantly thinking about it. It is very weird to now be in a place where I don’t need to do that. I always say to budding writers, ‘The most important thing that you can do is sit around and do nothing. Because the second you start to manufacture a story, you’re going to get stressed out and the story can’t start that way.’”

“My brain is still doing it,” she added with a laugh. “It’s almost like if you’re running, you can’t just stop, can’t shut off.”

The Acolyte is now streaming on Disney+. Stay tuned for updates about the show’s future.