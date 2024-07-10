Star Wars: The Acolyte Hints at Surprising Origin for Osha & Mae

We’re nearing the end of the first season of Star Wars: The Acolyte, the new live-action Disney+ that has been a flashpoint of the franchise thus far. The series, which is set during the High Republic era, tackles the histories of a wide array of characters, with identical twins Osha and Mae (Amandla Stenberg) at the center. As The Acolyte‘s penultimate episode reveals, there has been a lot more to the twins’ origin than meets the eye. Major spoilers for Episode 7 of Star Wars: The Acolyte, “Choice”, below! Only look if you want to know!

“Choice” is the second episode to flash back to the inciting incident between the Jedi order and coven where Osha and Mae were raised, which appeared to end in all of the witches meeting their demise. Framing the situation around the Jedi’s point of view, the episode reveals that the bloodwork they did on Osha and Mae came back with surprising results. Not only are the two young girls twins — they are completely biologically identical, and possess a very high “M-count” of Midichlorians. The group deduces that Osha and Mae are actually one consciousness split into two bodies by some unknown means. Later in the episode, when a conversation between the two groups turns deadly for one of Osha and Mae’s mothers, Mother Aniseya (Jodie Turner-Smith), it is implied that the two girls are somehow physically linked to Aniseya’s essence.

Is Star Wars: The Acolyte Renewed for Season 2?

At the time of this writing, Star Wars: The Acolyte has yet to be renewed for a second season. As showrunner Leslye Headland has already confirmed, Season 1 of the series sets up a narrative arc that can easily dovetail into several more mysteries in a new season.

“I threw everything into season 1, because who knows what’s going to happen?” Headland explained. “And then I’d say there are four to five major mysteries and plot points that have to get hit in season 2, but until we get a proper pickup, I worry that spending a lot of time in that world — especially being in a period where I’ve worked so long on this project that honestly I’m exhausted by it coming out — to kind of jump right into like, “All right, season 2….” It will probably be more that I know what needs to happen, and I know what the character development needs to be in order to hit the plot points and the character points for a second, third, or fourth season. So I look forward to working on that, but right now, I haven’t.”

What Is Star Wars: The Acolyte About?

Set during The High Republic, Star Wars: The Acolyte delivers an investigation into a mysterious string of crimes, which pits a Jedi master against his former apprentice in a race to uncover the truth. The more that the pair learn about the situation, the darker their journey becomes, as they confront things that darker than either of them could have imagined.

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Star Wars: The Acolyte premiered on Disney+ on June 4th.

