Star Wars: The Acolyte Delivers Major Twist Before Season Finale

The penultimate episode of Star Wars: The Acolyte‘s first season was released on Disney+ Tuesday night, and many of the big questions about the show’s flashback timeline were finally answered. The third episode of the series was set entirely in the past, telling some of the story of the night on Brendok when the Jedi came for Osha and Mae and their entire coven ended up dead. This week’s episode offered another account of those same events, revealing the full picture and delivering a big character twist heading into the Season 1 finale. WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for The Acolyte! Continue reading at your own risk…

Back in the third episode of The Acolyte, there was a scene that featured both Osha and Mae on either side of a collapsing bridge, with Sol on a nearby platform trying to save them. Mae’s side of the bridge collapsed, but Sol was able to reach out and save Osha from the same fall (though Mae ultimately survived). In Tuesday’s new episode of the series, another perspective on the same sequence painted the events in a different light.

In the penultimate episode, we learned that Sol was actually trying to save both of the twins, using his Force powers to hold up each side of the bridge. But it was clear that he wasn’t going to be able to keep that up for very long, potentially risking the lives of both girls. So Sol intentionally let Mae fall, seemingly to her death, so he could save Osha.

Sol had already seen the differing attitudes from the twins when it came to the Jedi and their ways. Osha wanted to be a Jedi, while Mae rebuked them. Sol made a decision to save the one sister who wanted to go about exploring her powers “the right way,” in his eyes.

What makes that twist even more impactful is remembering that Osha, his former Padawan, is no longer the sister he’s with. Mae took Osha’s place on the trip back to Coruscant, which means she’s learning the entire truth about Sol’s decision to let her die. Of course, Sol already knows he’s speaking to Mae, so his honesty might end up winning her over by the time the season wraps up.

