Star Wars: The Clone Wars Still Isn't Finished Yet

Fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars are still hoping to see Lucasfilm finish the series. That may not be very clear to some fans. Yes, the "final season" of Star Wars: The Clone Wars debuted on Disney+ earlier this year. But there remain untold stories. These stories predate the show's cancellation. There are enough of them that they could provide material for up to 40 new episodes of the show. The story arcs in the final season of the series came from these unmade reserves. Others became comics or novels, like Son of Dathomir and Dark Disciple. But fans are still holding out hope that the missing chapters will see completion one day.

Recent statements from producer Dave Filoni leave little hope that Lucasfilm will finish these episodes. "I don't know. Personally for me, probably not," Filoni said in an interview with regards to possible future episodes of The Clone Wars. "I have a lot of things I'm excited that we're doing looking forward. I think it's hard because I so appreciate the fan support, and I appreciate just how excited everybody was that we were back. I understand them wanting more and more episodes. The people that worked on it — myself and the team, basically all the leads — they were on the original run and I think it shows. We're really thankful we got to finish it. But I also think creatively, you always want to move forward."

There are also some canon issues to consider. Since these stories went unproduced, they've not been considered canon. Other stories that are canon have contradicted what would have been. For example, one of the unfinished episodes would have seen Anakin Skywalker rescuing Yoda from the Sith Temple hidden beneath the Jedi Temple. The novel Tarkin confirmed that Darth Vader was unaware of the temple during the imperial era. Still, the stories in the seventh season of the series all went through changes during production. There's no reason why alterations writers can't alter these other episodes to fit the canon as it is now.

But will it happen? It seems unlikely. Star Wars seems to have closed the door on The Clone Wars with the final season's release. Maybe these episodes will become comics or novels. Or perhaps they'll remain lost.

Here's a list of the story arcs from Star Wars: The Clone Wars that haven't become episodes of the show.