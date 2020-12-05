The Mandalorian Prequel Reportedly Casting for Star Wars Disney+ Series

✖

There has been a lot of buzz from media and fans about potential spinoffs of The Mandalorian. Some theories and rumors involve Ahsoka Tano and Bo-Katan Kryze. Others focus on Cara Dune and the New Republic. Others combine elements of both. After this week's episode of the show, "Chapter 14: The Tragedy," and the much-anticipated return of a beloved original Star Wars trilogy character, a new report suggests a Mandalorian prequel, possibly with Boba Fett, is in the works and already casting. The Direct previously reported this spinoff's cast would include Sophie Thatcher Jordan Bolger in unidentified roles. A new report from the outlet claims to have learned Lucasfilm is casting for two more parts in the show.

The Direct revealed character descriptions, listed with code names for the characters. The first is code-named Kelton and is an action-heavy supporting role: "23 to 27 years old, all ethnicities male. British. Athletic. Fit. Strong-willed and confident, bordering on arrogant. Witchy. SUPPORTING"

The second description is code-named Lacey. She will be a leader of some kind: "23 to 30 years old, all ethnicities female. Preppy. Strong build. Leader. Will do anything to accomplish her goals, including lying to her own team. SUPPORTING"

The report, working on the theory that the prequel will follow Boba Fett during his time on Tatooine, suggests these characters could be part of a gang Fett encounters. Brawlers aren't uncommon in the Star Wars universe, but Kelton's description pegging him as "witchy" could suggest a level of Force-sensitivity.

Lacey would likely be the leader of the gang, with Kelton her muscle. This encounter could be a chance run-in, or it could be that Boba Fett stayed busy as a bounty hunter during his time on Tatooine.

While all of this rumor and speculation, Temuera Morrison seemed pleased to be playing Boba Fett on The Mandalorian. Fans seemed equally happy to have him. We can't know Disney's plans, but a Boba Fett prequel appears an easy sell.

For now, we know that Dinney is bringing more Star Wars to Disney+. The Obi-Wan Kenobi series begins filming in Boston in January, and the Cassian Andor Rogue One prequel is already in production. There's also The Bad Batch animated series in the works.

Do you want to see a Boba Fett spinoff prequel following him during his time on Tatooine? New The Mandalorian episodes stream on Fridays on Disney+.